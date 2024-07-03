HEG Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,139.06
1,109.3
1,285.6
1,147.15
1,320.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,139.06
1,109.3
1,285.6
1,147.15
1,320.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
104.35
92.55
130.78
146.35
40.9
Total Income
1,243.41
1,201.85
1,416.38
1,293.5
1,360.99
Total Expenditure
1,003.76
979.89
1,032.58
891.57
957.28
PBIDT
239.65
221.96
383.8
401.93
403.71
Interest
17.81
18.36
17.38
15.1
10.91
PBDT
221.84
203.6
366.42
386.83
392.8
Depreciation
95.44
97.83
76.82
58.13
44.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.69
26.38
48.2
65.79
88.47
Deferred Tax
4.38
2.83
6.29
-6
-3.29
Reported Profit After Tax
105.33
76.56
235.11
268.91
263.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
105.33
76.56
235.11
204.44
327.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
105.33
76.56
235.11
204.44
327.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
27.45
19.83
60.92
52.96
84.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.6
38.6
38.6
38.6
38.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.03
20
29.85
35.03
30.58
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.24
6.9
18.28
23.44
19.95
