HEG Ltd Corporate Actions

428.4
(1.04%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:27 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 22.5

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

HEG: Related News

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR HEG Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

