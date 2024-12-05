|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|25 Jun 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Rs.22.5000 per share(225%)Final Dividend & A.G.M,..
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open marketRead More
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.Read More
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
