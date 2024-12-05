HEG Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.6
38.6
38.6
38.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,106.49
4,038.63
3,738.12
3,360.04
Net Worth
4,145.09
4,077.23
3,776.72
3,398.64
Minority Interest
Debt
621.16
742.57
664.68
298.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
97.32
87.64
98.07
107.58
Total Liabilities
4,863.57
4,907.44
4,539.47
3,804.28
Fixed Assets
1,976.89
1,834.76
1,458.85
1,067.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
996.1
664.3
1,033.93
1,261.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.29
0.84
1.77
10.84
Networking Capital
1,505.95
1,726.04
1,443.23
914.33
Inventories
1,194.15
1,440.12
977.81
580.61
Inventory Days
162.1
168.69
Sundry Debtors
508.25
489.14
589.17
289.42
Debtor Days
97.67
84.09
Other Current Assets
358.12
378.34
509.59
398.58
Sundry Creditors
-469.62
-479.39
-536.12
-290.62
Creditor Days
88.88
84.44
Other Current Liabilities
-84.95
-102.17
-97.22
-63.66
Cash
383.34
681.5
601.67
550.58
Total Assets
4,863.57
4,907.44
4,539.45
3,804.28
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open marketRead More
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.Read More
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.