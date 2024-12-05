iifl-logo-icon 1
HEG Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.6

38.6

38.6

38.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,106.49

4,038.63

3,738.12

3,360.04

Net Worth

4,145.09

4,077.23

3,776.72

3,398.64

Minority Interest

Debt

621.16

742.57

664.68

298.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

97.32

87.64

98.07

107.58

Total Liabilities

4,863.57

4,907.44

4,539.47

3,804.28

Fixed Assets

1,976.89

1,834.76

1,458.85

1,067.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

996.1

664.3

1,033.93

1,261.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.29

0.84

1.77

10.84

Networking Capital

1,505.95

1,726.04

1,443.23

914.33

Inventories

1,194.15

1,440.12

977.81

580.61

Inventory Days

162.1

168.69

Sundry Debtors

508.25

489.14

589.17

289.42

Debtor Days

97.67

84.09

Other Current Assets

358.12

378.34

509.59

398.58

Sundry Creditors

-469.62

-479.39

-536.12

-290.62

Creditor Days

88.88

84.44

Other Current Liabilities

-84.95

-102.17

-97.22

-63.66

Cash

383.34

681.5

601.67

550.58

Total Assets

4,863.57

4,907.44

4,539.45

3,804.28

HEG : related Articles

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

