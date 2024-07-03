iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HEG Ltd Quarterly Results

491.15
(0.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

567.6

571.46

546.9

562.4

614.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

567.6

571.46

546.9

562.4

614.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.34

41.01

64.31

29.9

62.84

Total Income

630.94

612.47

611.21

592.3

677.01

Total Expenditure

470.99

532.77

505.77

475.76

512.32

PBIDT

159.95

79.7

105.44

116.54

164.69

Interest

9.34

8.47

8.63

9.73

8.53

PBDT

150.61

71.23

96.81

106.81

156.16

Depreciation

47.94

47.5

50.44

47.39

38.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.12

7.58

15.07

11.31

16.86

Deferred Tax

11.27

-6.89

-1.61

4.44

4.84

Reported Profit After Tax

82.28

23.04

32.91

43.67

95.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

82.28

23.04

32.91

43.67

95.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

82.28

23.04

32.91

43.67

95.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

21.48

5.97

8.53

11.32

24.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.6

38.6

38.6

38.6

38.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.18

13.94

19.27

20.72

26.81

PBDTM(%)

26.53

12.46

17.7

18.99

25.42

PATM(%)

14.49

4.03

6.01

7.76

15.62

HEG: Related NEWS

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

Read More
HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Read More
HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HEG Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.