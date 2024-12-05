iifl-logo-icon 1
HEG Ltd Key Ratios

430.15
(-0.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.25

-41.54

149.87

-1.08

Op profit growth

-990.84

915.74

-107.21

-40.83

EBIT growth

-2,820.41

-129.46

371.81

-77.23

Net profit growth

-2,502.93

-126.52

-253.4

-1,098.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.94

-4.71

-0.27

9.38

EBIT margin

23.95

-1.54

3.06

1.62

Net profit margin

19.57

-1.42

3.14

-5.12

RoCE

12.29

-0.47

2.2

0.76

RoNW

2.9

-0.12

0.75

-1.13

RoA

2.51

-0.11

0.56

-0.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

111.68

-4.65

13.83

0

Dividend per share

40

3

25

0

Cash EPS

91.13

-23.59

-1.16

-29.52

Book value per share

1,013.98

905.53

909.85

238.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.46

-62.97

7.01

0

P/CEPS

3.01

-12.41

-83.12

-1.5

P/B

0.27

0.32

0.1

0.18

EV/EBIDTA

8.84

100.48

14.7

17.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.88

-17.74

82.23

22.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

72.82

100.07

64.55

144.14

Inventory days

129.18

230.37

107.25

133.47

Creditor days

-90.11

-61.71

-20.38

-32.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-70.44

1.7

-1.8

-0.25

Net debt / equity

0.01

-0.07

0.04

0.7

Net debt / op. profit

0.11

4.26

-26.94

8.36

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-37.65

-64.4

-75.43

-50.62

Employee costs

-3.63

-4.34

-3.05

-6.83

Other costs

-34.76

-35.96

-21.78

-33.15

HEG : related Articles

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

Read More
HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Read More
HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

