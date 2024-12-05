Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.25
-41.54
149.87
-1.08
Op profit growth
-990.84
915.74
-107.21
-40.83
EBIT growth
-2,820.41
-129.46
371.81
-77.23
Net profit growth
-2,502.93
-126.52
-253.4
-1,098.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.94
-4.71
-0.27
9.38
EBIT margin
23.95
-1.54
3.06
1.62
Net profit margin
19.57
-1.42
3.14
-5.12
RoCE
12.29
-0.47
2.2
0.76
RoNW
2.9
-0.12
0.75
-1.13
RoA
2.51
-0.11
0.56
-0.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
111.68
-4.65
13.83
0
Dividend per share
40
3
25
0
Cash EPS
91.13
-23.59
-1.16
-29.52
Book value per share
1,013.98
905.53
909.85
238.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.46
-62.97
7.01
0
P/CEPS
3.01
-12.41
-83.12
-1.5
P/B
0.27
0.32
0.1
0.18
EV/EBIDTA
8.84
100.48
14.7
17.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.88
-17.74
82.23
22.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.82
100.07
64.55
144.14
Inventory days
129.18
230.37
107.25
133.47
Creditor days
-90.11
-61.71
-20.38
-32.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-70.44
1.7
-1.8
-0.25
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.07
0.04
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
0.11
4.26
-26.94
8.36
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-37.65
-64.4
-75.43
-50.62
Employee costs
-3.63
-4.34
-3.05
-6.83
Other costs
-34.76
-35.96
-21.78
-33.15
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open marketRead More
In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.Read More
GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
