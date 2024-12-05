Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,201.61
1,256.22
2,149.02
2,750.06
yoy growth (%)
75.25
-41.54
-21.85
219.75
Raw materials
-829.01
-809.09
-1,621.07
-477.98
As % of sales
37.65
64.4
75.43
17.38
Employee costs
-79.99
-54.52
-65.6
-112.56
As % of sales
3.63
4.34
3.05
4.09
Other costs
-765.37
-451.78
-468.16
-437.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.76
35.96
21.78
15.92
Operating profit
527.22
-59.18
-5.82
1,721.57
OPM
23.94
-4.71
-0.27
62.6
Depreciation
-79.28
-73.11
-72.13
-72.55
Interest expense
-7.48
-11.36
-36.51
-56.67
Other income
79.54
112.9
143.75
12.36
Profit before tax
519.99
-30.75
29.28
1,604.7
Taxes
-129.41
5.45
24.08
-523.37
Tax rate
-24.88
-17.74
82.23
-32.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
390.58
-25.29
53.37
1,081.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
390.58
-25.29
53.37
1,081.33
yoy growth (%)
-1,643.83
-147.4
-95.06
-2,260.73
NPM
17.74
-2.01
2.48
39.32
