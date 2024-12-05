iifl-logo-icon 1
HEG Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

491.15
(0.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,201.61

1,256.22

2,149.02

2,750.06

yoy growth (%)

75.25

-41.54

-21.85

219.75

Raw materials

-829.01

-809.09

-1,621.07

-477.98

As % of sales

37.65

64.4

75.43

17.38

Employee costs

-79.99

-54.52

-65.6

-112.56

As % of sales

3.63

4.34

3.05

4.09

Other costs

-765.37

-451.78

-468.16

-437.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.76

35.96

21.78

15.92

Operating profit

527.22

-59.18

-5.82

1,721.57

OPM

23.94

-4.71

-0.27

62.6

Depreciation

-79.28

-73.11

-72.13

-72.55

Interest expense

-7.48

-11.36

-36.51

-56.67

Other income

79.54

112.9

143.75

12.36

Profit before tax

519.99

-30.75

29.28

1,604.7

Taxes

-129.41

5.45

24.08

-523.37

Tax rate

-24.88

-17.74

82.23

-32.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

390.58

-25.29

53.37

1,081.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

390.58

-25.29

53.37

1,081.33

yoy growth (%)

-1,643.83

-147.4

-95.06

-2,260.73

NPM

17.74

-2.01

2.48

39.32

HEG : related Articles

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

Read More
HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Read More
HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More

