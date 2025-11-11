HEG zooms ~12% on posting robust numbers in Q2

HEG Ltd. witnessed as much as 12% surge in its share price on Tuesday, November 11. This development came after the business reported strong earnings for the September quarter.

At around 1.39 PM, HEG was trading 4.36% higher at ₹541.95, against the previous close of ₹519.30 on NSE. The counter rose to an intraday high of ₹581.70 in today’s session.

In the morning session, the stock witnessed a sharp rebound after taking support near its 50-day and 100-day moving averages. Hence, breaking a 5-day losing streak.

Earlier, the stock witnessed gains in 8 consecutive sessions. It witnessed large trading activities during the day.

The company posted a 72.70% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹143 Crore. The business said that its revenue from operations for the September 2025 quarter jumped as much as 23.20% to ₹699.20 Crore. It logged an EBITDA of ₹118.40 Crore during the quarter under review as compared to ₹96.30 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

Furthermore, HEG commented that it benefitted from an increase in the fair value of investments in Graftech. Hence, it registered mark-to-market gains of ₹86.20 Crore. In the previous quarter, it was ₹48.07 Crore.

Additionally, the company’s board has granted approval to a ₹633 Crore subscription to Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary.

