Attached Intimation Of Record Date For Sub- Division/Split Of Equity Shares Of The Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HEG LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HEG LTD. (509631) RECORD DATE 18.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/10/2024 DR-739/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE545A01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.06.2024) Change in ISIN - HEG Limited (HEG) New ISIN INE545A01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 18, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 14.10.2024)