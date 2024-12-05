iifl-logo-icon 1
HEG Ltd Split

430.15
(-0.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

HEG CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split13 Aug 202418 Oct 202418 Oct 2024102
Attached Intimation Of Record Date For Sub- Division/Split Of Equity Shares Of The Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that HEG LTD has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE HEG LTD. (509631) RECORD DATE 18.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/10/2024 DR-739/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE545A01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.06.2024) Change in ISIN - HEG Limited (HEG) New ISIN INE545A01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 18, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 14.10.2024)

HEG: Related News

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

