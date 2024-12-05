iifl-logo-icon 1
HEG Ltd Board Meeting

436.25
(2.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:54:57 AM

HEG CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
HEG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & half year ended the 30th September 2024. Attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
Attached
Board Meeting13 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
HEG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20243 Apr 2024
HEG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommending the payment of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 03/04/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024 Board Meeting Intimation for Preponement/Rescheduling of Board Meeting. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024) Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202427 Dec 2023
HEG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter & Nine Months Ending 31st December 2023. Attached HEG LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Attached

HEG: Related News

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

