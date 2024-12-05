|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|HEG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & half year ended the 30th September 2024. Attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Attached
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|HEG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|HEG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommending the payment of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 03/04/2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024 Board Meeting Intimation for Preponement/Rescheduling of Board Meeting. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024) Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|27 Dec 2023
|HEG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter & Nine Months Ending 31st December 2023. Attached HEG LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 12 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Attached
