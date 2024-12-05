iifl-logo-icon 1
HEG Ltd Dividend

429.5
(-0.45%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:34:59 PM

HEG CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 May 202431 Jul 2024-22.5225Final
The Board of Directors hav e recommended a Final Divide nd on Equity Share s at the rate of Rs. 22 .50 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023- 24. Attached Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 1 st August, 2024 to Wednesday, 7 th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and for payment of final dividend for financial year 2023-24, if declared at the AGM. Accordingly, the date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend is Wednesday, 31 st July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

HEG: Related News

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

Read More
HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

HEG Q2 net profit slips to ₹82.30 Crore

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

In comparison to ₹102 Crore in Q2 of FY24, operating EBITDA decreased 5.2% to ₹96.6 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Read More
HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

HEG picks up 8.23% stake in GrafTech International

8 Oct 2024|02:41 PM

GrafTech, with a market capitalisation of around $416.61 million, manufactures graphite electrodes, closely related to HEG's core business.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
