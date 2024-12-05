The Board of Directors hav e recommended a Final Divide nd on Equity Share s at the rate of Rs. 22 .50 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023- 24. Attached Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 1 st August, 2024 to Wednesday, 7 th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and for payment of final dividend for financial year 2023-24, if declared at the AGM. Accordingly, the date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend is Wednesday, 31 st July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)