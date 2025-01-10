To The Members of

HEG Limited

Report on The Audit of The Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited The accompanying standalone financial statements of HEG Limited (‘ The Company), which comprise The standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, The standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), The standalone Statement of Changes in Equity, The standalone Statement of Cash flows for The year The n ended and notes to The standalone financial statements, including a summary of The material accounting policies and Other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " The Standalone financial Statements").

In our opinion and to The best of our information and according to The explanations given to us, The standalone financial statements give The information required by The Companies Act, 2013 (" The Act") in The manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with The Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of The Act read with The Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and Other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of The state of affairs of The Company as at March 31, 2024, and The Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for The year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of The standalone financial statements in accordance with The Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of The Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are fur Their described in The Auditors Responsibilities for The Audit of The Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of The Company in accordance with The Code of Ethics issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India toge Their with The ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of The Standalone Financial statements under The provisions of The Act and The Rules made Thereunder, and we have fulfilled our Other ethical responsibilities in accordance with The se requirements and The Code of Ethics. We believe that The audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on The standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of The Standalone Financial Statements for The year ended March 31, 2024. ese matters were addressed in The context of our audit of The Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion Thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on The se matters. We have determined The matters described below to be The Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key audit matter Auditors Response 1. Assessment of Provisions and Contingent liabilities in respect of litigations including Direct and Indirect Taxes, various claims filed by Other parties not acknowledged as debt Our audit procedures involved The following:: Obtaining an understanding of The process of identification of claims, litigations, arbitrations and contingent liabilities, and internal control relevant to The audit in order to design our audit procedures that are appropriate in The circumstances. There is high level of judgement required in estimating The level of provisioning. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact The companys reported profit and state of affairs presented in The Balance Sheet. Discussing and analysing material legal cases with The Companys legal department. Examining recent orders and/or communication received from various tax authorities/ judicial forums and follow up action Thereon. We determined The above area as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to The outcome of The se matters which requires application of judgment in interpretation of law. Accordingly, our audit was focused on analysing The facts of subject matter under consideration and judgments/ interpretation of law involved. Evaluating The merit of The subject matter under consideration with reference to The grounds presented Therein and available independent legal / tax advice including opinion of internal tax experts. Evaluating managements assumptions and estimates relating to The recognition of The provisions for disputes and disclosures of contingent liabilities in The financial statements. Assessing The adequacy of The disclosures with regard to facts and circumstances of The legal matters.

Information Other than The Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report ereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for The Other information. The Other information comprises The information included in Boards Report including annexures to The Boards Report, but does not include The Standalone financial statements and our auditors report Thereon.

Our opinion on The standalone financial statements does not cover The Other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion Thereon.

In connection with our audit of The standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read The Other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whe Their The Other information is materially inconsistent with The standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in The audit, or Otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on The work we have performed we conclude that There is a material misstatement of this Other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and ose Charged with Governance for The Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for The matters stated in Section 134(5) of The Companies Act, 2013 (" The Act") with respect to The preparation of The se standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of The financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of The Company in accordance with The accounting principles generally accepted in India, including The Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of The Act. is responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with The provisions of The Act for safeguarding The assets of The Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and Other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and The design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring The accuracy and completeness of The accounting records, relevant to The preparation and presentation of The standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whe Their due to fraud or error.

In preparing The standalone financial statements, The management is responsible for assessing The Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using The going concern basis of accounting unless The management ei Their intends to liquidate The Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing The Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for The Audit of The Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whe Their The standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whe Their due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in The aggregate, The y could reasonably be expected to influence The economic decisions of users taken on The basis of The se standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout The audit. We also:

• Identify and assess The risks of material misstatement of The standalone financial statements, whe Their due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Theirisk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or The override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to The audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in The circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of The Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whe Their The Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and The operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate The appropriateness of accounting policies used and The reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on The appropriateness of managements use of The going concern basis of accounting and, based on The audit evidence obtained, whe Their a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on The Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to The related disclosures in The standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on The audit evidence obtained up to The date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause The Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate The overall presentation, structure and content of The standalone financial statements, including The disclosures, and whe Their The standalone financial statements represent The underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is The magnitude of misstatements in The financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that The economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of The financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning The scope of our audit work and in evaluating The results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate The effect of any identified misstatements in The financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among Other matters, The planned scope and timing of The audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with The m all relationships and Other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From The matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in The audit of The standalone financial statements of The current period and are Therefore The key audit matters. We describe The se matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about The matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because The adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh The public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (" The Order") issued by The Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of The Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on The matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of The Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of The Act, based on our audit, we report, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all The information and explanations which to The best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for The purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by The Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for The matters stated in paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The standalone Balance sheet, The standalone statement of profit and loss including Other comprehensive income, standalone statement of changes in equity and The standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with The books of account.

(d) In our opinion, The standalone financial statements comply with The Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of The Act, read with The Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On The basis of The written representations received from The directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by The Board of directors, none of The directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of The Act.

(f) Thereservations relating to The maintenance of accounts and Other matters connected Therewith are as stated in The paragraph 2(A) (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) of The Act and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to The adequacy of The internal financial controls over financial reporting of The Company and The operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on The adequacy and operating effectiveness of The internal financial control over financial reporting of The company.

(B) With respect to The Other matters to be included in The Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to The best of our information and according to The explanations given to us: (a) The company has disclosed The impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 38 to The standalone financial statements.

(b) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which There were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to The Investor Education and Protection Fund by The Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to The best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (ei Their from borrowed funds or share premium or any Other sources or kind of funds) by The Company to or in any Other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with The understanding, whe Their recorded in writing or Otherwise, that The Intermediary shall, whe Their, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in Other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of The Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or The like on behalf of The Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to The best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by The Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with The understanding, whe Their recorded in writing or Otherwise, that The Company shall, whe Their, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in Other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of The Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or The like on behalf of The Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in The circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that The representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(e) The dividend declared and paid during The year by The Company is in compliance with Section 123 of The Act.

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks and according to The information and explanations given to us, The company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, The same has been partly enabled and operated during The year.

Fur Their, during The course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, wherever The same has been enabled in The software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per The statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for The financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to The Other matters to be included in The Auditors Report in accordance with The requirements of section 197(16) of The Act, as amended: in our opinion and to The best of our information and according to The explanations given to us, The remuneration paid by The Company to its directors during The year is in accordance with The provisions of section 197 of The Act.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to The Members of HEG Limited of even date) i. In respect of The Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has adopted a policy of physical verification of all The items of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all The items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to The size of The Company and The nature of its assets. Pursuant to The program, Property, Plant and Equipment except Property, Plant and Equipment of Graphite division were physically verified by The management during The year. According to The information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and have been properly dealt with in The books of accounts.

(c) Based on our examination of The registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, The title deeds of all The immovable properties (Other than properties where The company is The lessee and The lease agreements are duly executed in favour of The lessee), disclosed in The standalone financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment and investment properties are held in The name of The Company as at The balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during The year.

(e) Based on The information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during The year or are pending against The Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made Thereunder.

ii. (a) According to The information and explanations given to us, The inventories have been physically verified by The management during The year, except stocks located outside India, lying with third parties and materials-in-transit, which have been verified with reference to correspondence of third parties or subsequent receipt of goods. In our opinion, The frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies of 10% or more in The aggregate for each class of inventory have been noticed on physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by The m as at year end and no material discrepancies were noticed in respect of such confirmations.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of C5 Crore, in aggregate, during The year, from banks on The basis of security of current assets and based on our verification, quarterly returns or statements filed by The company with such banks are in agreement with The books of account.

iii. According to The information and explanations given to us and on The basis of our examination of The records of The Company, The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted advances in The nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any Other parties during The year. The Company has given unsecured loans to The employees and has made investments in companies and Other parties during The year, in respect of which The requisite information is as below:

(a) Based on The audit procedures carried on by us and as per The information and explanations given to us, The Company has provided loans to The employees as below:

Particulars Amount (D in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loan given during The year 439.84 Balance outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 153.99

(b) According to The information and explanations given to us and based on The audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, The investments made and The terms and conditions of The grant of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to The interest of The Company.

(c) According to The information and explanations given to us and on The basis of our examination of The records of The Company, in our opinion, The repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and The repayments /receipts have been regular.

(d) According to The information and explanations given to us and on The basis of our examination of The records of The Company, There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to The information and explanations given to us and on The basis of our examination of The records of The Company, There is no loan granted falling due during The year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle The overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to The information and explanations given to us and on The basis of our examination of The records of The Company, The Company has not granted any loans ei Their repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

iv. According to The information and explanations given to us and on The basis of our examination of records of The Company, The Company has not provided any loan, guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of The Act. In respect of The investments made by The Company, in our opinion, The provisions of Section 186 of The Act have been complied with.

v. According to The information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within The meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of The Act and The Rules framed Thereunder.

vi. We have broadly reviewed The cost records maintained by The Company pursuant to The rules made by The Central Government for The maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of The Act and are of The opinion that prima facie, The prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whe Their The y are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to The information and explanations given to us and The records of The Company examined by us, in our opinion, The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other statutory dues applicable to it with The appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other applicable statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from The date The y became payable.

(b) According to The information and explanations given to us and The records of The Company examined by us, The details of statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount unpaid (D in Lakhs) Period to which The amount relates Forum where The dispute is pending 1 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 248.34 FY 2002-03, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07 CESTAT, New Delhi Excise duty 1.42 FY 2004-05 Honble High Court, Jabalpur Excise duty 17.77 FY 2005-06 Commissioner (Appeals), Bhopal 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 100.00 AY 2000-01 CIT (Appeals), Bhopal Income Tax 516.00 AY 2003-04, 2004-05 Honble High Court, Jabalpur Tax deducted at source 279.43 AY 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 CIT (Appeals), Ahmedabad 3 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 21.30 FY 2003-04 Honble High Court, Jabalpur Central Sales Tax 292.99 FY 2016-17 Commissioner (Appeals), Bhopal Central Sales Tax 41.24 FY 2017-18 Appellate Tribunal, Bhopal 4 Madhya Pradesh Parvesh Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 Entry Tax 2.35 FY 2014-15 Commissioner (Appeal), Bhopal Entry Tax 67.67 FY 2009-10, 2010-11 Commissioner (Appeal), Bhopal Entry Tax 15.23 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal, Bhopal Entry Tax 28.98 FY 1997-98, 2003-04, 2007-08, 2008-09 Honble High Court, Jabalpur 5 Chhattisgarh Commercial Tax VAT 3.04 FY 2006-07 Commissioner (Appeals), Raipur VAT 1.51 FY 1992-93 Appellate Tribunal, Raipur Entry Tax 9.79 FY 2005-06 Appellate Tribunal, Raipur Entry Tax 12.00 FY 2007-08 Commissioner (Appeals), Raipur 6 Goods and Service tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service tax 36.71 FY 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals), Bhopal

viii. According to The information and explanations given to us and records of The company examined, There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during The year in The tax assessments under The Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to The information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of The Company, The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or Other borrowings or in The payment of interest Thereon to any lender during The year.

(b) According to The information and explanations given to us, The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to The information and explanations given to us, The Company has not taken any term loan during The year and There are no outstanding term loans at The beginning of The year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of The Order is not applicable.

(d) Based on our overall examination of The standalone financial statements of The Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during The year for long-term purposes by The Company.

(e) According to The information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of The standalone financial statements of The Company, we report that The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet The obligations of subsidiary and associates. Fur Their The Company does not hold investment in any joint venture during The year ended March 31, 2024.

(f) According to The information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that The Company has not raised loans during The year on The pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and associate companies. The Company does not hold investment in any joint venture during The year ended March 31, 2024.

x. (a) According to The information and explanations given to us, The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or fur Their public offer (including debt instruments) during The year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of The Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) during The year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of The Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to The information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, no fraud by The Company or on The Company has been noticed or reported during The course of The audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of The Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with The Central Government, during The year and upto The date of this report.

(c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaint during The year.

xii. According to The information and explanation given to us, The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of The Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to The information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with The related parties and The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in The standalone financial statements as required by The applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, The Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with The size and The nature of its business.

(b) We have considered The internal audit reports for The year under audit, issued to The Company during The year and till date, in determining The nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of The records of The Company, The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with The m.

xvi. (a) Based on The information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) Based on information and explanation given to us, The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from The Reserve Bank of India as per The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) Based on information and explanation given to us, The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in The regulations made by The Reserve Bank of India, and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of The Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, There is no core investment company within The Group (as defined in The Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of The Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in The financial year covered by our audit and in The immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of The statutory auditors of The Company during The year.

xix. On The basis of The financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Other information accompanying The standalone financial statements and our knowledge of The Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of The evidence supporting The assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on The date of The audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at The date of balance sheet as and when The y fall due within a period of one year from The balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to The future viability of The Company. We fur Their state that our reporting is based on The facts up to The date of The audit report and we nei Their give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from The balance sheet date, will get discharged by The Company as and when The y fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Other than on-going projects, requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to The Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of The said Act.

(b) In respect of on-going projects, The Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a special account within a period of 30 days from The end of The financial year in compliance with The provision of section 135(6) of The Act.

xxi. Thereporting under clause 3(xxi) of The Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of The said clause has been included in report.

Annexure – "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to The members of HEG Limited of even date) Report on The Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of The Companies Act, 2013 (" The Act")

We have audited The internal financial control over financial reporting of HEG Limited (" The Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of company for The year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on The internal control over financial reporting criteria established by The Company considering The essential components of internal control stated in The Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. ese responsibilities include The design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring The orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to The companys policies, The safeguarding of its assets, The prevention and detection of frauds and errors, The accuracy and completeness of The accounting records, and The timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under The Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on The companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with The Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ( The "Guidance Note") and The Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of The Companies Act, 2013, to The extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. ose Standards and The Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform The audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whe Their adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about The adequacy of The internal financial controls system over financial reporting and The ir operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing The risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating The design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on The assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on The auditors judgment, including The assessment of The risks of material misstatement of The Standalone financial statements, whe Their due to fraud or error.

We believe that The audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on The Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding The reliability of financial reporting and The preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to The maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect The transactions and dispositions of The assets of The company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of The company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of The company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of The companys assets that could have a material effect on The financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of The inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including The possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of The internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to The risk that The internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that The degree of compliance with The policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, The Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on The internal control over financial reporting criteria established by The Company considering The essential components of internal control stated in The Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.