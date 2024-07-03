Summary

Established in December, 1983 and commencing operations in 1985 in Hyderabad, Lokesh Machines Limited (LML) has established itself as a specialist in manufacturing machine tools and auto components. The Company excels in producing Finish Cam & Crank Boring, Finish Barrel Boring, and Finish Joint Faces Milling machines. It serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, agri-implements, gas turbines, aerospace, defence, medical devices and railways. Renowned as a leading exporter of CNC machines, LML has built a robust global presence in markets such as Russia, the Middle East, Italy, and Turkey, supported by a widespread dealer network spanning South Africa, Russia, Italy, Turkiye, and Bahrain.Promoted by M Lokeswara Rao, the Company during the year 1988-89, entered into auto marker and received orders from Bajaj Auto Ltd. During the year 1994-95, the company formed Auto Component Division. During the year 1995-96, the company signed a contract with Mahindra & Mahindra for machining Cylinder Blocks. They bagged orders from Ashok Leyland and Escorts for SPMs. During the year 1997-98, the company formed the CNC Division. Also, they bagged orders for CNC Lathes from Bharat Forge Ltd. During the year 1998-99, the company formed countrywide Dealer Network for CNC Division. Also, they signed turnkey contract with L & T John Deere Ltd for Total Cylinder Block Semi automatic line supply. During the year 1999-2000, the company bagged and executed the first export order. Du

