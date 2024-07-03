iifl-logo-icon 1
Lokesh Machines Ltd Share Price

316.8
(-5.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open336.05
  • Day's High340.45
  • 52 Wk High475.75
  • Prev. Close336.05
  • Day's Low313.35
  • 52 Wk Low 271.5
  • Turnover (lac)185.53
  • P/E44.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value106.13
  • EPS7.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)597.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lokesh Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Lokesh Machines Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Lokesh Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lokesh Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 49.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lokesh Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.62

17.9

17.9

17.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

168.37

141.08

131.35

125.24

Net Worth

195.99

158.98

149.25

143.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

150.21

125.84

174.94

131.77

yoy growth (%)

19.36

-28.06

32.75

8.84

Raw materials

-72.5

-60.09

-93.04

-64.15

As % of sales

48.26

47.75

53.18

48.68

Employee costs

-28.73

-31.44

-30.47

-27.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.42

-8.12

7.15

3.31

Depreciation

-8.34

-8.9

-8.17

-8.18

Tax paid

-1.45

3.44

-2.45

-1.2

Working capital

19.48

-1.44

-2.14

0.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.36

-28.06

32.75

8.84

Op profit growth

106.01

-57.68

2.78

98.82

EBIT growth

394.25

-82.96

6.36

5.78

Net profit growth

-184.57

-199.56

122.93

-1.3

No Record Found

Lokesh Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lokesh Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mullapudi Lokeswara Rao

Non Executive Director

K Krishna Swamy

Whole-time Director

B Kishore Babu

Whole-time Director

M Srinivas

Whole-time Director

M Srikrishna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B R Mahesh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D Balaji

Independent Director

Likhitha Mullapudi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

G Singh

Independent Director

S.S. Raman

Non Executive Director

Meka Yugandhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lokesh Machines Ltd

Summary

Established in December, 1983 and commencing operations in 1985 in Hyderabad, Lokesh Machines Limited (LML) has established itself as a specialist in manufacturing machine tools and auto components. The Company excels in producing Finish Cam & Crank Boring, Finish Barrel Boring, and Finish Joint Faces Milling machines. It serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, agri-implements, gas turbines, aerospace, defence, medical devices and railways. Renowned as a leading exporter of CNC machines, LML has built a robust global presence in markets such as Russia, the Middle East, Italy, and Turkey, supported by a widespread dealer network spanning South Africa, Russia, Italy, Turkiye, and Bahrain.Promoted by M Lokeswara Rao, the Company during the year 1988-89, entered into auto marker and received orders from Bajaj Auto Ltd. During the year 1994-95, the company formed Auto Component Division. During the year 1995-96, the company signed a contract with Mahindra & Mahindra for machining Cylinder Blocks. They bagged orders from Ashok Leyland and Escorts for SPMs. During the year 1997-98, the company formed the CNC Division. Also, they bagged orders for CNC Lathes from Bharat Forge Ltd. During the year 1998-99, the company formed countrywide Dealer Network for CNC Division. Also, they signed turnkey contract with L & T John Deere Ltd for Total Cylinder Block Semi automatic line supply. During the year 1999-2000, the company bagged and executed the first export order. Du
Company FAQs

What is the Lokesh Machines Ltd share price today?

The Lokesh Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹316.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lokesh Machines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lokesh Machines Ltd is ₹597.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lokesh Machines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lokesh Machines Ltd is 44.3 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lokesh Machines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lokesh Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lokesh Machines Ltd is ₹271.5 and ₹475.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lokesh Machines Ltd?

Lokesh Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.32%, 3 Years at 58.97%, 1 Year at -6.73%, 6 Month at -21.77%, 3 Month at -13.77% and 1 Month at -6.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lokesh Machines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lokesh Machines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.76 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 49.05 %

