SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹336.05
Prev. Close₹336.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹185.53
Day's High₹340.45
Day's Low₹313.35
52 Week's High₹475.75
52 Week's Low₹271.5
Book Value₹106.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)597.35
P/E44.3
EPS7.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.62
17.9
17.9
17.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
168.37
141.08
131.35
125.24
Net Worth
195.99
158.98
149.25
143.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
150.21
125.84
174.94
131.77
yoy growth (%)
19.36
-28.06
32.75
8.84
Raw materials
-72.5
-60.09
-93.04
-64.15
As % of sales
48.26
47.75
53.18
48.68
Employee costs
-28.73
-31.44
-30.47
-27.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.42
-8.12
7.15
3.31
Depreciation
-8.34
-8.9
-8.17
-8.18
Tax paid
-1.45
3.44
-2.45
-1.2
Working capital
19.48
-1.44
-2.14
0.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.36
-28.06
32.75
8.84
Op profit growth
106.01
-57.68
2.78
98.82
EBIT growth
394.25
-82.96
6.36
5.78
Net profit growth
-184.57
-199.56
122.93
-1.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mullapudi Lokeswara Rao
Non Executive Director
K Krishna Swamy
Whole-time Director
B Kishore Babu
Whole-time Director
M Srinivas
Whole-time Director
M Srikrishna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B R Mahesh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D Balaji
Independent Director
Likhitha Mullapudi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
G Singh
Independent Director
S.S. Raman
Non Executive Director
Meka Yugandhar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lokesh Machines Ltd
Summary
Established in December, 1983 and commencing operations in 1985 in Hyderabad, Lokesh Machines Limited (LML) has established itself as a specialist in manufacturing machine tools and auto components. The Company excels in producing Finish Cam & Crank Boring, Finish Barrel Boring, and Finish Joint Faces Milling machines. It serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, agri-implements, gas turbines, aerospace, defence, medical devices and railways. Renowned as a leading exporter of CNC machines, LML has built a robust global presence in markets such as Russia, the Middle East, Italy, and Turkey, supported by a widespread dealer network spanning South Africa, Russia, Italy, Turkiye, and Bahrain.Promoted by M Lokeswara Rao, the Company during the year 1988-89, entered into auto marker and received orders from Bajaj Auto Ltd. During the year 1994-95, the company formed Auto Component Division. During the year 1995-96, the company signed a contract with Mahindra & Mahindra for machining Cylinder Blocks. They bagged orders from Ashok Leyland and Escorts for SPMs. During the year 1997-98, the company formed the CNC Division. Also, they bagged orders for CNC Lathes from Bharat Forge Ltd. During the year 1998-99, the company formed countrywide Dealer Network for CNC Division. Also, they signed turnkey contract with L & T John Deere Ltd for Total Cylinder Block Semi automatic line supply. During the year 1999-2000, the company bagged and executed the first export order. Du
The Lokesh Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹316.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lokesh Machines Ltd is ₹597.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lokesh Machines Ltd is 44.3 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lokesh Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lokesh Machines Ltd is ₹271.5 and ₹475.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lokesh Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.32%, 3 Years at 58.97%, 1 Year at -6.73%, 6 Month at -21.77%, 3 Month at -13.77% and 1 Month at -6.44%.
