Lokesh Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.62
17.9
17.9
17.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
168.37
141.08
131.35
125.24
Net Worth
195.99
158.98
149.25
143.14
Minority Interest
Debt
118.05
88.09
86.92
87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.63
10.55
7.31
6.21
Total Liabilities
326.67
257.62
243.48
236.35
Fixed Assets
187.28
138.15
123.88
120.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.3
1.4
1.5
1.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.62
1.3
0
0
Networking Capital
127.99
109.81
112.9
107.81
Inventories
117.45
112.3
98.28
99.25
Inventory Days
241.16
Sundry Debtors
48.4
40.82
43.84
40.03
Debtor Days
97.26
Other Current Assets
27.66
26.79
21.7
18.87
Sundry Creditors
-37.83
-29.92
-28.16
-26.82
Creditor Days
65.16
Other Current Liabilities
-27.69
-40.18
-22.76
-23.52
Cash
8.49
6.94
5.2
6.31
Total Assets
326.68
257.6
243.48
236.35
