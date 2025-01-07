iifl-logo-icon 1
Lokesh Machines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

150.21

125.84

174.94

131.77

yoy growth (%)

19.36

-28.06

32.75

8.84

Raw materials

-72.5

-60.09

-93.04

-64.15

As % of sales

48.26

47.75

53.18

48.68

Employee costs

-28.73

-31.44

-30.47

-27.82

As % of sales

19.12

24.98

17.41

21.11

Other costs

-24.06

-22.21

-22.85

-11.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.02

17.65

13.06

9.09

Operating profit

24.9

12.09

28.57

27.8

OPM

16.58

9.6

16.33

21.09

Depreciation

-8.34

-8.9

-8.17

-8.18

Interest expense

-12.46

-11.74

-14.08

-16.66

Other income

1.32

0.42

0.84

0.35

Profit before tax

5.42

-8.12

7.15

3.31

Taxes

-1.45

3.44

-2.45

-1.2

Tax rate

-26.91

-42.36

-34.24

-36.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.96

-4.68

4.7

2.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.96

-4.68

4.7

2.11

yoy growth (%)

-184.57

-199.56

122.93

-1.3

NPM

2.63

-3.72

2.68

1.6

