|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
150.21
125.84
174.94
131.77
yoy growth (%)
19.36
-28.06
32.75
8.84
Raw materials
-72.5
-60.09
-93.04
-64.15
As % of sales
48.26
47.75
53.18
48.68
Employee costs
-28.73
-31.44
-30.47
-27.82
As % of sales
19.12
24.98
17.41
21.11
Other costs
-24.06
-22.21
-22.85
-11.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.02
17.65
13.06
9.09
Operating profit
24.9
12.09
28.57
27.8
OPM
16.58
9.6
16.33
21.09
Depreciation
-8.34
-8.9
-8.17
-8.18
Interest expense
-12.46
-11.74
-14.08
-16.66
Other income
1.32
0.42
0.84
0.35
Profit before tax
5.42
-8.12
7.15
3.31
Taxes
-1.45
3.44
-2.45
-1.2
Tax rate
-26.91
-42.36
-34.24
-36.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.96
-4.68
4.7
2.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.96
-4.68
4.7
2.11
yoy growth (%)
-184.57
-199.56
122.93
-1.3
NPM
2.63
-3.72
2.68
1.6
