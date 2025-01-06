iifl-logo-icon 1
Lokesh Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

318.05
(-5.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Lokesh Mach. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.42

-8.12

7.15

3.31

Depreciation

-8.34

-8.9

-8.17

-8.18

Tax paid

-1.45

3.44

-2.45

-1.2

Working capital

19.48

-1.44

-2.14

0.87

Other operating items

Operating

15.1

-15.03

-5.6

-5.19

Capital expenditure

16.53

9.09

28.95

-9.06

Free cash flow

31.63

-5.93

23.34

-14.25

Equity raised

242.26

245.43

227.66

212.17

Investing

0

0

0

-4.5

Financing

15.18

5.54

-1.67

-7.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

289.07

245.05

249.33

186.08

