Lokesh Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.42
-8.12
7.15
3.31
Depreciation
-8.34
-8.9
-8.17
-8.18
Tax paid
-1.45
3.44
-2.45
-1.2
Working capital
19.48
-1.44
-2.14
0.87
Other operating items
Operating
15.1
-15.03
-5.6
-5.19
Capital expenditure
16.53
9.09
28.95
-9.06
Free cash flow
31.63
-5.93
23.34
-14.25
Equity raised
242.26
245.43
227.66
212.17
Investing
0
0
0
-4.5
Financing
15.18
5.54
-1.67
-7.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
289.07
245.05
249.33
186.08
