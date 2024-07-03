Lokesh Machines Ltd Summary

Established in December, 1983 and commencing operations in 1985 in Hyderabad, Lokesh Machines Limited (LML) has established itself as a specialist in manufacturing machine tools and auto components. The Company excels in producing Finish Cam & Crank Boring, Finish Barrel Boring, and Finish Joint Faces Milling machines. It serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, agri-implements, gas turbines, aerospace, defence, medical devices and railways. Renowned as a leading exporter of CNC machines, LML has built a robust global presence in markets such as Russia, the Middle East, Italy, and Turkey, supported by a widespread dealer network spanning South Africa, Russia, Italy, Turkiye, and Bahrain.Promoted by M Lokeswara Rao, the Company during the year 1988-89, entered into auto marker and received orders from Bajaj Auto Ltd. During the year 1994-95, the company formed Auto Component Division. During the year 1995-96, the company signed a contract with Mahindra & Mahindra for machining Cylinder Blocks. They bagged orders from Ashok Leyland and Escorts for SPMs. During the year 1997-98, the company formed the CNC Division. Also, they bagged orders for CNC Lathes from Bharat Forge Ltd. During the year 1998-99, the company formed countrywide Dealer Network for CNC Division. Also, they signed turnkey contract with L & T John Deere Ltd for Total Cylinder Block Semi automatic line supply. During the year 1999-2000, the company bagged and executed the first export order. During the year 2000-01, they signed contract for machining 2nd and 3rd machining line for Mahindra & Mahindra Cylinder Blocks.During the year 2003-04, the company made a tie up with Howa Machine Corporation Japan for manufacture of High Speed Vertical Machining Centre for re-exports. The company received orders from Japanese Auto major Honda Motors for supply of CNC Machines to their Indian company. Also, they received ISO 9001-2000 certification for Machine Tool Division QS - 9000 certification for Auto Components Division.During the year 2004-05, the company doubled the capacity for supply of cylinder blocks to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. They bagged export orders for 25 machines valued at 375,000 Euro. During the year 2005-06, the company bagged export orders for 42 machines valued at 630,000 Euro. They finalized contract with Wenig-Wemas for export of lathes and VMCs to Europe.During the year 2006-07, the company set up facility for machining and supply of Cylinder Blocks and Cylinder Heads for Ashok Leyland Limited. In April 2007, they commenced the commercial production of the facility set up for the Ashok Leyland. Thus, the company increased the number of machines by 150 Nos to 400 Nos during the year.The company is setting up a manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon, Pune to exclusively cater to the requirements of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for cylinder blocks. This unit, being set up at a project cost of Rs 25 crore is expected to commence commercial operations during the financial year 2010-11.The Company started commercial production of auto components (Cylinder Blocks) at their manufacturing plant in Ranjangaon, Pune in 2010. The New Connecting Rod Manufacturing line had commenced production during 2015-16.The Company expanded operations by establishing a division for manufacturing defence and aerospace components in 2023. In 2024, Company increased the production capacity from 900 units to 1,400 units. It launched Indias first indigenous laser-based direct energy deposition hybrid additive manufacturing machine. It expanded the auto components division with a new 1600-tonne hot forging unit.