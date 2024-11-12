iifl-logo-icon 1
Lokesh Machines Ltd Board Meeting

300.2
(0.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Lokesh Mach. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Allotment Of 1,59,000 Equity Shares Pursuant To Conversion Of Warrants
Board Meeting30 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
Allotment of 2,00,000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and 2. Any other matter as permitted by the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Change in Director/management (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2. Any other matter as permitted by the Chair Unaudited Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Update on Financial Results submitted for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and 2. any other matter as permitted by the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Financial Results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Mar 202425 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for Board Meeting held on March 25, 2024
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and 2. Any other matters as permitted by the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024, and submission of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

No Record Found

