Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Allotment Of 1,59,000 Equity Shares Pursuant To Conversion Of Warrants

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

Allotment of 2,00,000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and 2. Any other matter as permitted by the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Change in Director/management (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2. Any other matter as permitted by the Chair Unaudited Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Update on Financial Results submitted for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and 2. any other matter as permitted by the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Financial Results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2024 25 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for Board Meeting held on March 25, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024