|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|Allotment Of 1,59,000 Equity Shares Pursuant To Conversion Of Warrants
|Board Meeting
|30 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|Allotment of 2,00,000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and 2. Any other matter as permitted by the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Change in Director/management (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and 2. Any other matter as permitted by the Chair Unaudited Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Update on Financial Results submitted for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and 2. any other matter as permitted by the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Financial Results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Mar 2024
|25 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Board Meeting held on March 25, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|LOKESH MACHINES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and 2. Any other matters as permitted by the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024, and submission of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
