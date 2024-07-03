Summary

Manugraph India Ltd (formerly known as Manugraph Industries Limited) was incorporated in April, 1972. The Company is the largest manufacturer of single width web-offset printing presses in India and has a significant share of the world market for its products. The Company has its in-house R&D facilities, which are recognized by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research - Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.The Company initially manufactured the older type of letter press printing machines. The product range was extended to Web Offset Machines and Sheet-Fed Offset machines. In Aug.93, MIL came out with a Rs 5.58-cr rights issue of 18.63 equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 each. The object was to increase long-term working capital requirements of the company. MIL has a technical collaboration with Solna, Sweden, for the manufacture of printing machinery. MIL had two subsidiary companies, Manuweb International and Printpak Machinery. The first was amalgamated with MIL effective from 1 Apr.94 under an order of the Bombay High Court. In 1995-96, the company set up the property developement division which will be carrying out all the activities and projects.During 1996-97, Printpak Machinery Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company shifted its focus from domestic to the export markets by investing substantially in trade shows, exhibitions and new distributors.During the year 2011-12, Manugraph Kenya Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of th

