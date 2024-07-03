iifl-logo-icon 1
Manugraph India Ltd Share Price

20.82
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.91
  • Day's High21.91
  • 52 Wk High35.2
  • Prev. Close21.91
  • Day's Low20.63
  • 52 Wk Low 18
  • Turnover (lac)7.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value19.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Manugraph India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

21.91

Prev. Close

21.91

Turnover(Lac.)

7.47

Day's High

21.91

Day's Low

20.63

52 Week's High

35.2

52 Week's Low

18

Book Value

19.31

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Manugraph India Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Manugraph India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Manugraph India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.66%

Non-Promoter- 1.82%

Institutions: 1.82%

Non-Institutions: 40.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manugraph India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.63

93.06

103.55

118.08

Net Worth

79.71

99.14

109.63

124.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.68

121.02

184.66

258.31

yoy growth (%)

-75.47

-34.46

-28.51

-4.78

Raw materials

-18.71

-83.28

-110.71

-151.54

As % of sales

63.04

68.82

59.95

58.66

Employee costs

-17.36

-44.92

-45.91

-60.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.51

-30.43

-3.42

-0.26

Depreciation

-1.69

-2.42

-5.28

-6.11

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.88

-1.93

-1.73

Working capital

-6.49

25.17

21.58

-22.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.47

-34.46

-28.51

-4.78

Op profit growth

-47.4

332.98

4,790.47

-101.6

EBIT growth

-51.39

1,176.87

-650.75

-95.04

Net profit growth

-18.79

73.59

-53.68

-834.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

79.57

46.05

29.69

121.02

251.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.57

46.05

29.69

121.02

251.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.69

3.51

3.34

3.36

5.4

Manugraph India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manugraph India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay S Shah

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Pradeep S Shah

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Mihir Mehta

Independent Director

Basheera Indorewala

Whole-time Director

Shailesh Shirguppi

Independent Director

M H Kilachand

Independent Director

Nimish Jayant Vakil

Independent Director

K N Padmanabhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manugraph India Ltd

Summary

Manugraph India Ltd (formerly known as Manugraph Industries Limited) was incorporated in April, 1972. The Company is the largest manufacturer of single width web-offset printing presses in India and has a significant share of the world market for its products. The Company has its in-house R&D facilities, which are recognized by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research - Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.The Company initially manufactured the older type of letter press printing machines. The product range was extended to Web Offset Machines and Sheet-Fed Offset machines. In Aug.93, MIL came out with a Rs 5.58-cr rights issue of 18.63 equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 each. The object was to increase long-term working capital requirements of the company. MIL has a technical collaboration with Solna, Sweden, for the manufacture of printing machinery. MIL had two subsidiary companies, Manuweb International and Printpak Machinery. The first was amalgamated with MIL effective from 1 Apr.94 under an order of the Bombay High Court. In 1995-96, the company set up the property developement division which will be carrying out all the activities and projects.During 1996-97, Printpak Machinery Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company shifted its focus from domestic to the export markets by investing substantially in trade shows, exhibitions and new distributors.During the year 2011-12, Manugraph Kenya Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of th
Company FAQs

What is the Manugraph India Ltd share price today?

The Manugraph India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manugraph India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manugraph India Ltd is ₹63.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manugraph India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manugraph India Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manugraph India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manugraph India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manugraph India Ltd is ₹18 and ₹35.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manugraph India Ltd?

Manugraph India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.68%, 3 Years at 2.75%, 1 Year at -6.77%, 6 Month at -4.82%, 3 Month at -16.21% and 1 Month at -4.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manugraph India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manugraph India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.67 %
Institutions - 1.83 %
Public - 40.51 %

