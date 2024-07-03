SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹21.91
Prev. Close₹21.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.47
Day's High₹21.91
Day's Low₹20.63
52 Week's High₹35.2
52 Week's Low₹18
Book Value₹19.31
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.63
93.06
103.55
118.08
Net Worth
79.71
99.14
109.63
124.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.68
121.02
184.66
258.31
yoy growth (%)
-75.47
-34.46
-28.51
-4.78
Raw materials
-18.71
-83.28
-110.71
-151.54
As % of sales
63.04
68.82
59.95
58.66
Employee costs
-17.36
-44.92
-45.91
-60.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.51
-30.43
-3.42
-0.26
Depreciation
-1.69
-2.42
-5.28
-6.11
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.88
-1.93
-1.73
Working capital
-6.49
25.17
21.58
-22.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.47
-34.46
-28.51
-4.78
Op profit growth
-47.4
332.98
4,790.47
-101.6
EBIT growth
-51.39
1,176.87
-650.75
-95.04
Net profit growth
-18.79
73.59
-53.68
-834.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
79.57
46.05
29.69
121.02
251.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.57
46.05
29.69
121.02
251.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.69
3.51
3.34
3.36
5.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay S Shah
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Pradeep S Shah
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Mihir Mehta
Independent Director
Basheera Indorewala
Whole-time Director
Shailesh Shirguppi
Independent Director
M H Kilachand
Independent Director
Nimish Jayant Vakil
Independent Director
K N Padmanabhan
Reports by Manugraph India Ltd
Summary
Manugraph India Ltd (formerly known as Manugraph Industries Limited) was incorporated in April, 1972. The Company is the largest manufacturer of single width web-offset printing presses in India and has a significant share of the world market for its products. The Company has its in-house R&D facilities, which are recognized by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research - Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.The Company initially manufactured the older type of letter press printing machines. The product range was extended to Web Offset Machines and Sheet-Fed Offset machines. In Aug.93, MIL came out with a Rs 5.58-cr rights issue of 18.63 equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 each. The object was to increase long-term working capital requirements of the company. MIL has a technical collaboration with Solna, Sweden, for the manufacture of printing machinery. MIL had two subsidiary companies, Manuweb International and Printpak Machinery. The first was amalgamated with MIL effective from 1 Apr.94 under an order of the Bombay High Court. In 1995-96, the company set up the property developement division which will be carrying out all the activities and projects.During 1996-97, Printpak Machinery Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company shifted its focus from domestic to the export markets by investing substantially in trade shows, exhibitions and new distributors.During the year 2011-12, Manugraph Kenya Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of th
Read More
The Manugraph India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manugraph India Ltd is ₹63.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manugraph India Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manugraph India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manugraph India Ltd is ₹18 and ₹35.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manugraph India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.68%, 3 Years at 2.75%, 1 Year at -6.77%, 6 Month at -4.82%, 3 Month at -16.21% and 1 Month at -4.41%.
