INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of Manugraph India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Manugraph India Ltd ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income/(loss), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Sr. No. Key audit matter Auditors response Revenue Recognition (as per Note 1.4 to the Financial Statements) Our audit procedures included the following: 1. The Company operates and earns revenue from only one reportable segment i.e. Engineering. • Read and evaluated the Companys policy for revenue recognition and assessed its compliance with Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers. The Company recognised revenue from sales of goods in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable in the ordinary course of its activities. Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised net of discounts, rebates and taxes. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue. 2. Certain terms in sales arrangements relating to timing for transfer of control to the customer and delivery specifications involve significant judgment in determining whether the revenue is recognised in the correct period. • Performed on a test check basis, sales transactions and inspected the underlying sales orders, invoice copies, terms of delivery, lorry receipts, bill of lading, and collection as per the terms of the contract with customers. • Performed on a test check basis, transactions near the year-end date as well as credit notes issued after the year-end date. • Assessed the relevant disclosures in Financial Statements for compliance with disclosure requirements.

Key audit matter is the matter that, in our professional judgement, was of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined the matter described as above to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Emphasis of matter

a. We draw attention to note no. 28.1 and 28.2 of the Financial Statements which describes managements assessment of exceptional items and its impact on the operations and financial results of the Company.

Our opinion is not modified in these matters.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The "Other Information" comprises of the Report of the Board of Directors, Management Discussions and Analysis, Corporate Governance, but does not include Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors responsibility for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they can reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of use of the going concern basis of accounting by the Management and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

f. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the Financial Statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work and

ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter must not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so will reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of The Act, we give in the attached Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act save and except our observations

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. Refer note 34 to the Financial Statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than

as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in a) and b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year, except unpaid dividend of previous years.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

vii. As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023,reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Desai Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 118174W Sd/- Anand Yagnesh Desai Partner Membership Number: 145560 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24145560BKALDX5667 Date: May 21, 2024

ANNEXURE A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in para 1 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date, we report that:

Re: Manugraph India Limited

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of fixed asset to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to size of the Company and nature of its fixed assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and based our audit procedure, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of the Companys inventories:

a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties. In respect of inventory lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained by the Management. As per the information and explanation given to us, and based on our audit procedure, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks/ financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information) filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

(iii) During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

a) The Company has not provided loans to its employees during the year however company had provided loans to its employees during previous year, the details of balances outstanding as at balance sheet date are given below:

Rs.in lakhs Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount of loan granted/provided during the year: - 1) Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil 2) Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil 3) Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil 4) Others - Employees Nil Nil Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - 1) Subsidiaries Nil Nil Nil Nil 2) Joint Ventures Nil Nil Nil Nil 3) Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil 4) Others - Employees Nil Nil 147.67 Nil

b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above mentioned loans during the year are, in our opinion, not prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding for more than 90 days as at the Balance Sheet date.

e) No loans granted by the Company, which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (iii)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public and does not have any amounts deemed to be deposits. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting requirements of clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service T ax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us the following statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Sr. No Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 67.48 Assessment Year 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2. The Central Excise Act, 1944 and Chapter V of the Finance Act, 1994 Duty Drawback on Exported goods 3.90 01.09.2010 to 30.09.2010 The Joint Secretary, Govt. Of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, New Delhi. 3 GST Act GST 73.93 2017-18 to 2019-20 Appeal filed with the Joint Commissioner CGST, Pune. 4. GST Act GST 31.19 2017-18 to 2019-20 Appeal filed with the Joint Commissioner CGST, Pune 5 GST Act GST 0.46 2017-18 to 2019-20 Appeal filed with the Joint Commissioner CGST, Pune.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not raised monies by way of term loan during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting requirements of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x)(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no instances of material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 with the Central Government during the year, or up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us the Companys transactions with its related party are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements (Refer Note 33 with Statement 1 of Financial Statement) etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Group does not have CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 1,856.19 lakhs in the financial year ending March 31st, 2024, and cash losses of Rs. 938.36 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Compliance with regards to the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting requirement of clause (xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associates or joint venture, consequently not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements as per the Act, Accordingly, reporting requirements of clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Desai Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 118174W Sd/- Anand Yagnesh Desai Partner Membership Number: 145560 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24145560BKALDX5667 Date: May 21, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in para 2(f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date.

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Manugraph India Ltd (the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the policies of the Company, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls of the Company over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

6. The internal financial control over financial reporting of a company is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Internal financial control over financial reporting of a Company includes those policies and procedures that:

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the assets of the Company that can have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.