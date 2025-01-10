Manugraph India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.63
93.06
103.55
118.08
Net Worth
79.71
99.14
109.63
124.16
Minority Interest
Debt
17.64
10.51
17.78
18.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.24
17.27
17.07
16.91
Total Liabilities
114.59
126.92
144.48
159.92
Fixed Assets
88.52
89.6
91.88
93.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.29
0.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.91
2.26
2.66
3.05
Networking Capital
23.73
33.46
41.31
52.31
Inventories
43.56
60.14
50.77
52.95
Inventory Days
651.05
Sundry Debtors
1.34
2.44
1.13
3.41
Debtor Days
41.92
Other Current Assets
17.21
18.2
17.52
22.15
Sundry Creditors
-16.27
-22.57
-7.5
-8.8
Creditor Days
108.2
Other Current Liabilities
-22.11
-24.75
-20.61
-17.4
Cash
0.44
1.58
8.35
10.64
Total Assets
114.6
126.9
144.49
159.92
