iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manugraph India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.06
(1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manugraph India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.68

121.02

184.66

258.31

yoy growth (%)

-75.47

-34.46

-28.51

-4.78

Raw materials

-18.71

-83.28

-110.71

-151.54

As % of sales

63.04

68.82

59.95

58.66

Employee costs

-17.36

-44.92

-45.91

-60.7

As % of sales

58.5

37.12

24.86

23.5

Other costs

-9.27

-22.59

-34.92

-46.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.23

18.67

18.91

17.88

Operating profit

-15.67

-29.79

-6.88

-0.14

OPM

-52.78

-24.61

-3.72

-0.05

Depreciation

-1.69

-2.42

-5.28

-6.11

Interest expense

-2.48

-1.57

-1.16

-0.67

Other income

3.33

3.35

9.9

6.66

Profit before tax

-16.51

-30.43

-3.42

-0.26

Taxes

-0.48

-0.88

-1.93

-1.73

Tax rate

2.9

2.89

56.58

662.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.99

-31.32

-5.35

-1.99

Exceptional items

-11.7

-4.01

-15

-41.96

Net profit

-28.69

-35.33

-20.35

-43.95

yoy growth (%)

-18.79

73.59

-53.68

-834.65

NPM

-96.67

-29.2

-11.02

-17.01

Manugraph India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Manugraph India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.