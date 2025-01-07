Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.68
121.02
184.66
258.31
yoy growth (%)
-75.47
-34.46
-28.51
-4.78
Raw materials
-18.71
-83.28
-110.71
-151.54
As % of sales
63.04
68.82
59.95
58.66
Employee costs
-17.36
-44.92
-45.91
-60.7
As % of sales
58.5
37.12
24.86
23.5
Other costs
-9.27
-22.59
-34.92
-46.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.23
18.67
18.91
17.88
Operating profit
-15.67
-29.79
-6.88
-0.14
OPM
-52.78
-24.61
-3.72
-0.05
Depreciation
-1.69
-2.42
-5.28
-6.11
Interest expense
-2.48
-1.57
-1.16
-0.67
Other income
3.33
3.35
9.9
6.66
Profit before tax
-16.51
-30.43
-3.42
-0.26
Taxes
-0.48
-0.88
-1.93
-1.73
Tax rate
2.9
2.89
56.58
662.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.99
-31.32
-5.35
-1.99
Exceptional items
-11.7
-4.01
-15
-41.96
Net profit
-28.69
-35.33
-20.35
-43.95
yoy growth (%)
-18.79
73.59
-53.68
-834.65
NPM
-96.67
-29.2
-11.02
-17.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.