iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manugraph India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

20.72
(-1.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

44.47

33.53

13.69

85.97

206.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.47

33.53

13.69

85.97

206.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.51

1.88

1.79

2.42

3.22

Total Income

52.98

35.41

15.48

88.39

209.97

Total Expenditure

58.5

44.69

38.71

111.84

210.93

PBIDT

-5.52

-9.28

-23.23

-23.45

-0.96

Interest

2.08

1.79

1.82

0.96

1.07

PBDT

-7.6

-11.07

-25.05

-24.41

-2.03

Depreciation

1.07

1.03

1.33

1.88

3.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.69

0

0.04

0

Deferred Tax

0.32

0.18

0.18

0.93

-1.31

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.99

-11.59

-26.56

-27.26

-4.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.99

-11.59

-26.56

-27.26

-4.31

Extra-ordinary Items

6.43

-1.04

-11.39

-3.08

-2.33

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.42

-10.55

-15.17

-24.18

-1.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.86

-3.81

-4.96

-8.96

-0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-12.41

-27.67

-169.68

-27.27

-0.46

PBDTM(%)

-17.09

-33.01

-182.98

-28.39

-0.98

PATM(%)

-20.21

-34.56

-194.01

-31.7

-2.08

Manugraph India: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manugraph India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.