Manugraph India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
44.47
33.53
13.69
85.97
206.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.47
33.53
13.69
85.97
206.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.51
1.88
1.79
2.42
3.22
Total Income
52.98
35.41
15.48
88.39
209.97
Total Expenditure
58.5
44.69
38.71
111.84
210.93
PBIDT
-5.52
-9.28
-23.23
-23.45
-0.96
Interest
2.08
1.79
1.82
0.96
1.07
PBDT
-7.6
-11.07
-25.05
-24.41
-2.03
Depreciation
1.07
1.03
1.33
1.88
3.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.69
0
0.04
0
Deferred Tax
0.32
0.18
0.18
0.93
-1.31
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.99
-11.59
-26.56
-27.26
-4.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.99
-11.59
-26.56
-27.26
-4.31
Extra-ordinary Items
6.43
-1.04
-11.39
-3.08
-2.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.42
-10.55
-15.17
-24.18
-1.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.86
-3.81
-4.96
-8.96
-0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-12.41
-27.67
-169.68
-27.27
-0.46
PBDTM(%)
-17.09
-33.01
-182.98
-28.39
-0.98
PATM(%)
-20.21
-34.56
-194.01
-31.7
-2.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.