Manugraph India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.82
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Manugraph India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.51

-30.43

-3.42

-0.26

Depreciation

-1.69

-2.42

-5.28

-6.11

Tax paid

-0.48

-0.88

-1.93

-1.73

Working capital

-6.49

25.17

21.58

-22.21

Other operating items

Operating

-25.18

-8.57

10.93

-30.31

Capital expenditure

-6.6

3.69

-4.5

57.39

Free cash flow

-31.79

-4.88

6.42

27.07

Equity raised

293.79

385.09

449.67

480.34

Investing

-0.73

-56.8

-29.32

-12.9

Financing

9.74

6.59

2.52

0

Dividends paid

0

0

1.82

1.52

Net in cash

271

330

431.12

496.03

