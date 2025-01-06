Manugraph India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.51
-30.43
-3.42
-0.26
Depreciation
-1.69
-2.42
-5.28
-6.11
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.88
-1.93
-1.73
Working capital
-6.49
25.17
21.58
-22.21
Other operating items
Operating
-25.18
-8.57
10.93
-30.31
Capital expenditure
-6.6
3.69
-4.5
57.39
Free cash flow
-31.79
-4.88
6.42
27.07
Equity raised
293.79
385.09
449.67
480.34
Investing
-0.73
-56.8
-29.32
-12.9
Financing
9.74
6.59
2.52
0
Dividends paid
0
0
1.82
1.52
Net in cash
271
330
431.12
496.03
