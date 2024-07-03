Manugraph India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
48.12
31.45
25.45
20.6
22.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.12
31.45
25.45
20.6
22.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.25
0.44
2.15
1.36
1.55
Total Income
56.37
31.89
27.6
21.96
23.73
Total Expenditure
56.33
38.54
32.88
27.11
29.07
PBIDT
0.04
-6.65
-5.28
-5.15
-5.34
Interest
1.4
1.32
1.19
1.19
1.31
PBDT
-1.36
-7.97
-6.47
-6.34
-6.65
Depreciation
0.68
0.71
0.65
0.7
0.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.48
0
0.05
Deferred Tax
0.07
0.24
0.18
0.09
0.3
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.11
-8.92
-6.82
-7.13
-7.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.11
-8.92
-6.82
-7.13
-7.78
Extra-ordinary Items
6.7
0
0.28
0
-1.16
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.81
-8.92
-7.1
-7.13
-6.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-2.93
0
-2.34
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.08
-21.14
-20.74
-25
-24.07
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.38
-28.36
-26.79
-34.61
-35.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.