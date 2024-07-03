iifl-logo-icon 1
Manugraph India Ltd Half Yearly Results

20.72
(-1.61%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021

Gross Sales

48.12

31.45

25.45

20.6

22.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.12

31.45

25.45

20.6

22.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.25

0.44

2.15

1.36

1.55

Total Income

56.37

31.89

27.6

21.96

23.73

Total Expenditure

56.33

38.54

32.88

27.11

29.07

PBIDT

0.04

-6.65

-5.28

-5.15

-5.34

Interest

1.4

1.32

1.19

1.19

1.31

PBDT

-1.36

-7.97

-6.47

-6.34

-6.65

Depreciation

0.68

0.71

0.65

0.7

0.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.48

0

0.05

Deferred Tax

0.07

0.24

0.18

0.09

0.3

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.11

-8.92

-6.82

-7.13

-7.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.11

-8.92

-6.82

-7.13

-7.78

Extra-ordinary Items

6.7

0

0.28

0

-1.16

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.81

-8.92

-7.1

-7.13

-6.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-2.93

0

-2.34

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.08

-21.14

-20.74

-25

-24.07

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-4.38

-28.36

-26.79

-34.61

-35.07

Manugraph India: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Manugraph India Ltd

