Manugraph India Ltd Key Ratios

19.25
(-2.58%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:34:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Manugraph India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.47

-34.46

-28.38

-18.28

Op profit growth

-47.4

331.18

1,049.49

-104.92

EBIT growth

-51.39

1,158.28

4,244.12

-100.47

Net profit growth

-18.68

151.9

-60.37

-653.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-52.78

-24.61

-3.74

-0.23

EBIT margin

-47.25

-23.84

-1.24

-0.02

Net profit margin

-96.71

-29.17

-7.59

-13.71

RoCE

-8.33

-14.21

-0.96

-0.02

RoNW

-5.21

-4.9

-1.62

-4.16

RoA

-4.26

-4.34

-1.47

-3.83

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-9.44

-11.61

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.6

0.5

Cash EPS

-9.99

-12.4

-7.55

-13.64

Book value per share

40.45

49.97

81.39

73.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.24

-0.68

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.17

-0.63

-6.06

-4.05

P/B

0.28

0.15

0.56

0.75

EV/EBIDTA

-3.5

-0.36

44.96

25.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-13.01

-4.29

Tax payout

2.9

2.89

56.03

239.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

131.93

54.28

26.91

27.93

Inventory days

707.8

212.89

137.74

105.45

Creditor days

-133.38

-76.11

-60.75

-36.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.64

18.29

1.97

0.07

Net debt / equity

0.06

-0.09

-0.02

-0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-0.47

0.48

0.68

21.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.04

-68.82

-59.95

-58.76

Employee costs

-58.5

-37.12

-24.86

-23.54

Other costs

-31.23

-18.67

-18.92

-17.92

