Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.47
-34.46
-28.38
-18.28
Op profit growth
-47.4
331.18
1,049.49
-104.92
EBIT growth
-51.39
1,158.28
4,244.12
-100.47
Net profit growth
-18.68
151.9
-60.37
-653.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-52.78
-24.61
-3.74
-0.23
EBIT margin
-47.25
-23.84
-1.24
-0.02
Net profit margin
-96.71
-29.17
-7.59
-13.71
RoCE
-8.33
-14.21
-0.96
-0.02
RoNW
-5.21
-4.9
-1.62
-4.16
RoA
-4.26
-4.34
-1.47
-3.83
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-9.44
-11.61
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.6
0.5
Cash EPS
-9.99
-12.4
-7.55
-13.64
Book value per share
40.45
49.97
81.39
73.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.24
-0.68
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.17
-0.63
-6.06
-4.05
P/B
0.28
0.15
0.56
0.75
EV/EBIDTA
-3.5
-0.36
44.96
25.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-13.01
-4.29
Tax payout
2.9
2.89
56.03
239.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
131.93
54.28
26.91
27.93
Inventory days
707.8
212.89
137.74
105.45
Creditor days
-133.38
-76.11
-60.75
-36.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.64
18.29
1.97
0.07
Net debt / equity
0.06
-0.09
-0.02
-0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.47
0.48
0.68
21.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.04
-68.82
-59.95
-58.76
Employee costs
-58.5
-37.12
-24.86
-23.54
Other costs
-31.23
-18.67
-18.92
-17.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.