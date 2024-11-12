iifl-logo-icon 1
Manugraph India Ltd Board Meeting

19.95
(0.61%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:48:20 AM

Manugraph India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
MANUGRAPH INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-03-2024 alongwith other business matters Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
MANUGRAPH INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 and other business matters Find attached Outcome alongwith Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202411 May 2024
MANUGRAPH INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Newspaper publication for intimation of Board Meeting scheduled on 21-05-2024 Please find attached herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
MANUGRAPH INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 and Other Business Matters Please find attached herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023 Outcome of Board Meeting - results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

