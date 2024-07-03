Manugraph India Ltd Summary

Manugraph India Ltd (formerly known as Manugraph Industries Limited) was incorporated in April, 1972. The Company is the largest manufacturer of single width web-offset printing presses in India and has a significant share of the world market for its products. The Company has its in-house R&D facilities, which are recognized by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research - Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.The Company initially manufactured the older type of letter press printing machines. The product range was extended to Web Offset Machines and Sheet-Fed Offset machines. In Aug.93, MIL came out with a Rs 5.58-cr rights issue of 18.63 equity shares at a premium of Rs 20 each. The object was to increase long-term working capital requirements of the company. MIL has a technical collaboration with Solna, Sweden, for the manufacture of printing machinery. MIL had two subsidiary companies, Manuweb International and Printpak Machinery. The first was amalgamated with MIL effective from 1 Apr.94 under an order of the Bombay High Court. In 1995-96, the company set up the property developement division which will be carrying out all the activities and projects.During 1996-97, Printpak Machinery Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of the company. The company shifted its focus from domestic to the export markets by investing substantially in trade shows, exhibitions and new distributors.During the year 2011-12, Manugraph Kenya Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company with effect from 30th March, 2012 due to sale of shares of Manugraph Kenya Limited by the Company.In 2017-18, Company got into the business of CI Flexo packaging printing machine. It later on expanded to manufacture Central Impression Flexo presses for the packaging industry in 2019-20. However, Constrad Agencies (Bombay) Pvt. Ltd. got merged with the Company effective October 17, 2019. Consequently, Constrad Agencies (Bombay) Private Limited ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company on account of merger in 2019-20.