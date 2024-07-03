Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹80.25
Prev. Close₹81.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.12
Day's High₹80.25
Day's Low₹80
52 Week's High₹118
52 Week's Low₹60.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.61
P/E17.17
EPS4.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.2
9.28
0.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.09
3.24
6.18
4.13
Net Worth
36.29
12.52
6.95
4.9
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
318.16
231.99
150.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
318.16
231.99
150.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.3
0.98
1.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Madhusudan Goenka
Whole-time Director
Praveen Kumar Goenka
Director
Vanshika Goenka
Independent Director
Sibasis Mitra
Independent Director
Sankar Thakur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raghav Jhunjhunwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as Auro Impex & Chemicals Private Limited on January 20, 1994 as Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to a Public Limited Company, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal on September 30, 2022. The Company specializes in manufacturing of Collecting Electrode, Discharge Electrode Plate steel structures and other internal components of an Electrostatic Precipitator (ESPs) - a filtration device used to remove smoke and fine dust particles from flowing gas used in various heavy industries such as Steel Plants, Sponge Iron industry, Cement Plants, Thermal Energy Plants and any other plant where the coal is burnt, as a measure to control Air Pollution. The Company commenced operations in the year 1989 under a proprietorship concern, Auro Enterprises, which was led under the leadership of Promoter, Mr. Madhusudan Goenka. In 1995, the Company started business as a trading concern of foundry flex, ferrous and non- ferrous alloys and established a channel network over the years. With the growing demand to minimize air pollution, as well as increased awareness amongst the public and the government initiatives to reduce air pollution, in year 2011, the Company had set up a Manufacturing
The Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd is ₹97.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd is 17.17 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd is ₹60.5 and ₹118 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.30%, 6 Month at 17.71%, 3 Month at -0.73% and 1 Month at -4.66%.
