Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

80
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:32:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.25
  • Day's High80.25
  • 52 Wk High118
  • Prev. Close81.75
  • Day's Low80
  • 52 Wk Low 60.5
  • Turnover (lac)5.12
  • P/E17.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.61
  • Div. Yield0
Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

80.25

Prev. Close

81.75

Turnover(Lac.)

5.12

Day's High

80.25

Day's Low

80

52 Week's High

118

52 Week's Low

60.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.61

P/E

17.17

EPS

4.76

Divi. Yield

0

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:04 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023May-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.54%

Non-Promoter- 28.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.2

9.28

0.77

0.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.09

3.24

6.18

4.13

Net Worth

36.29

12.52

6.95

4.9

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

318.16

231.99

150.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

318.16

231.99

150.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.3

0.98

1.2

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Madhusudan Goenka

Whole-time Director

Praveen Kumar Goenka

Director

Vanshika Goenka

Independent Director

Sibasis Mitra

Independent Director

Sankar Thakur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raghav Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as Auro Impex & Chemicals Private Limited on January 20, 1994 as Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to a Public Limited Company, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal on September 30, 2022. The Company specializes in manufacturing of Collecting Electrode, Discharge Electrode Plate steel structures and other internal components of an Electrostatic Precipitator (ESPs) - a filtration device used to remove smoke and fine dust particles from flowing gas used in various heavy industries such as Steel Plants, Sponge Iron industry, Cement Plants, Thermal Energy Plants and any other plant where the coal is burnt, as a measure to control Air Pollution. The Company commenced operations in the year 1989 under a proprietorship concern, Auro Enterprises, which was led under the leadership of Promoter, Mr. Madhusudan Goenka. In 1995, the Company started business as a trading concern of foundry flex, ferrous and non- ferrous alloys and established a channel network over the years. With the growing demand to minimize air pollution, as well as increased awareness amongst the public and the government initiatives to reduce air pollution, in year 2011, the Company had set up a Manufacturing
Company FAQs

What is the Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80 today.

What is the Market Cap of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd is ₹97.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd is 17.17 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd is ₹60.5 and ₹118 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd?

Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.30%, 6 Month at 17.71%, 3 Month at -0.73% and 1 Month at -4.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.45 %

