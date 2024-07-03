Summary

Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as Auro Impex & Chemicals Private Limited on January 20, 1994 as Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to a Public Limited Company, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata, West Bengal on September 30, 2022. The Company specializes in manufacturing of Collecting Electrode, Discharge Electrode Plate steel structures and other internal components of an Electrostatic Precipitator (ESPs) - a filtration device used to remove smoke and fine dust particles from flowing gas used in various heavy industries such as Steel Plants, Sponge Iron industry, Cement Plants, Thermal Energy Plants and any other plant where the coal is burnt, as a measure to control Air Pollution. The Company commenced operations in the year 1989 under a proprietorship concern, Auro Enterprises, which was led under the leadership of Promoter, Mr. Madhusudan Goenka. In 1995, the Company started business as a trading concern of foundry flex, ferrous and non- ferrous alloys and established a channel network over the years. With the growing demand to minimize air pollution, as well as increased awareness amongst the public and the government initiatives to reduce air pollution, in year 2011, the Company had set up a Manufacturing

Read More