AURO IMPEX & CHEMICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Auro Impex & Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)