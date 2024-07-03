Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹220.55
Prev. Close₹227.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.57
Day's High₹252.8
Day's Low₹220.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹349.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.21
P/E13.25
EPS42.55
Divi. Yield2.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
152
139.25
132.18
122.7
Net Worth
156.8
144.05
136.98
127.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.96
48.91
45
43.81
yoy growth (%)
2.15
8.68
2.71
-10.33
Raw materials
-15.96
-11.69
-11.54
-12.89
As % of sales
31.94
23.9
25.66
29.43
Employee costs
-8.73
-8.35
-8.18
-7.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.45
25.4
22.62
17.52
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.04
-1.24
-1.32
Tax paid
-5.1
-6.5
-5.67
-5.22
Working capital
25.97
16.46
1.34
5.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.15
8.68
2.71
-10.33
Op profit growth
-20.28
20.34
25.8
-30.35
EBIT growth
-19.46
12.26
29.08
-24.31
Net profit growth
-18.78
11.46
37.79
-23.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R Senthil Kumar
Independent Director
S Kalyanaraman
Independent Director
K Paul Jayakar
Independent Director
Rajashree Santhanam
Non Executive Director
Akinori Isomura
Non Executive Director
HIDEFUMI FUJII
Reports by Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd
Summary
Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. (Formerly known Indo Matsushita Carbon Company) was established in September,1982. The Company is the sole manufacturer of high standard Carbon Rods in India and a leading manufacturer of Carbon Rods in the World.Commenced commercial production in 1984, the Company manufactures Carbon Rods through Foreign Collaboration Agreement with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan. It belongs to the Rs 200-cr Obul Reddy group. Matsushita Electric holds a 51% stake in the company.IMCC is the only company that manufactures carbon rods for not only captive consumption but also for Lakhanpal National, Geep and other small scale units. The company exports its products to Srilanka, Bangladesh, etc. The midget electrodes (carbon rods) manufactured by the company are vital components in dry cells.In Jan.89, the production of another fast-growing variety of midget electrodes, again with technical assistance from Matsushita Electric, was commissioned, to meet the requirements of manufacturers of all varieties of dry cells.The company has increased its installed capacity of Midget Electrodes from 1200 to 1800 mln.pcs per annum. In 1999-2000, the company has successfully implemented production of toxic free Carbon Rods.Effective from 15th June, 2005 the Company was renamed to Panasonic Carbon India Co. Limited from erstwhile Indo Matsushita Carbon Company. The Company increased the production capacity of R-6 and R-03 carbon rods by installing additional mach
Read More
The Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹242.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd is ₹116.21 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘14
The PE and PB ratios of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd is 13.25 and 1.67 as of 26 Dec ‘14
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Dec ‘14
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.01%, 3 Years at 29.47%, 1 Year at 89.14%, 6 Month at 48.76%, 3 Month at 33.28% and 1 Month at -0.23%.
