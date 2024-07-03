iifl-logo-icon 1
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Share Price

242.1
(6.63%)
Dec 26, 2014|12:00:00 AM

  • Open220.55
  • Day's High252.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close227.05
  • Day's Low220.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)14.57
  • P/E13.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value349.51
  • EPS42.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.21
  • Div. Yield2.13
No Records Found

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

220.55

Prev. Close

227.05

Turnover(Lac.)

14.57

Day's High

252.8

Day's Low

220.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

349.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.21

P/E

13.25

EPS

42.55

Divi. Yield

2.13

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 19 Jun, 2024

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.26%

Foreign: 63.26%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 36.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

152

139.25

132.18

122.7

Net Worth

156.8

144.05

136.98

127.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

49.96

48.91

45

43.81

yoy growth (%)

2.15

8.68

2.71

-10.33

Raw materials

-15.96

-11.69

-11.54

-12.89

As % of sales

31.94

23.9

25.66

29.43

Employee costs

-8.73

-8.35

-8.18

-7.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.45

25.4

22.62

17.52

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.04

-1.24

-1.32

Tax paid

-5.1

-6.5

-5.67

-5.22

Working capital

25.97

16.46

1.34

5.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.15

8.68

2.71

-10.33

Op profit growth

-20.28

20.34

25.8

-30.35

EBIT growth

-19.46

12.26

29.08

-24.31

Net profit growth

-18.78

11.46

37.79

-23.51

No Record Found

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Senthil Kumar

Independent Director

S Kalyanaraman

Independent Director

K Paul Jayakar

Independent Director

Rajashree Santhanam

Non Executive Director

Akinori Isomura

Non Executive Director

HIDEFUMI FUJII

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd

Summary

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. (Formerly known Indo Matsushita Carbon Company) was established in September,1982. The Company is the sole manufacturer of high standard Carbon Rods in India and a leading manufacturer of Carbon Rods in the World.Commenced commercial production in 1984, the Company manufactures Carbon Rods through Foreign Collaboration Agreement with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan. It belongs to the Rs 200-cr Obul Reddy group. Matsushita Electric holds a 51% stake in the company.IMCC is the only company that manufactures carbon rods for not only captive consumption but also for Lakhanpal National, Geep and other small scale units. The company exports its products to Srilanka, Bangladesh, etc. The midget electrodes (carbon rods) manufactured by the company are vital components in dry cells.In Jan.89, the production of another fast-growing variety of midget electrodes, again with technical assistance from Matsushita Electric, was commissioned, to meet the requirements of manufacturers of all varieties of dry cells.The company has increased its installed capacity of Midget Electrodes from 1200 to 1800 mln.pcs per annum. In 1999-2000, the company has successfully implemented production of toxic free Carbon Rods.Effective from 15th June, 2005 the Company was renamed to Panasonic Carbon India Co. Limited from erstwhile Indo Matsushita Carbon Company. The Company increased the production capacity of R-6 and R-03 carbon rods by installing additional mach
Company FAQs

What is the Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd share price today?

The Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹242.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd is ₹116.21 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd is 13.25 and 1.67 as of 26 Dec ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Dec ‘14

What is the CAGR of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd?

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.01%, 3 Years at 29.47%, 1 Year at 89.14%, 6 Month at 48.76%, 3 Month at 33.28% and 1 Month at -0.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

