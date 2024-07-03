Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Summary

Panasonic Carbon India Co. Ltd. (Formerly known Indo Matsushita Carbon Company) was established in September,1982. The Company is the sole manufacturer of high standard Carbon Rods in India and a leading manufacturer of Carbon Rods in the World.Commenced commercial production in 1984, the Company manufactures Carbon Rods through Foreign Collaboration Agreement with Matsushita Electric Industrial Company, Japan. It belongs to the Rs 200-cr Obul Reddy group. Matsushita Electric holds a 51% stake in the company.IMCC is the only company that manufactures carbon rods for not only captive consumption but also for Lakhanpal National, Geep and other small scale units. The company exports its products to Srilanka, Bangladesh, etc. The midget electrodes (carbon rods) manufactured by the company are vital components in dry cells.In Jan.89, the production of another fast-growing variety of midget electrodes, again with technical assistance from Matsushita Electric, was commissioned, to meet the requirements of manufacturers of all varieties of dry cells.The company has increased its installed capacity of Midget Electrodes from 1200 to 1800 mln.pcs per annum. In 1999-2000, the company has successfully implemented production of toxic free Carbon Rods.Effective from 15th June, 2005 the Company was renamed to Panasonic Carbon India Co. Limited from erstwhile Indo Matsushita Carbon Company. The Company increased the production capacity of R-6 and R-03 carbon rods by installing additional machineries to meet the increased demand in the Domestic and International Markets during the year 2015-16. It reduced the impact of these increases through In-house Power Generation using the 1 MW Solar Plant erected during 2016-17. The Company introduced high speed and high safety mixer machines with variable speed drives during 2017-18. Simultaneously, it increased production capacity of smaller size Carbon rods in line with the market trend and introduced on line stacking arrangement to R03 line to reduce the manufacturing time and inventory.