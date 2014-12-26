Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
152
139.25
132.18
122.7
Net Worth
156.8
144.05
136.98
127.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.66
0.72
0.79
0.72
Total Liabilities
157.46
144.77
137.77
128.22
Fixed Assets
4.9
5.32
5.52
6.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.1
0.21
0
Networking Capital
151.54
137.91
129.77
20.75
Inventories
2.35
2.64
2.76
2.36
Inventory Days
20.16
17.61
Sundry Debtors
3.75
2.85
5.18
4.8
Debtor Days
37.83
35.81
Other Current Assets
150.51
136.8
126.88
19.28
Sundry Creditors
-2.96
-2.23
-2.62
-3.27
Creditor Days
19.13
24.4
Other Current Liabilities
-2.11
-2.15
-2.43
-2.42
Cash
0.92
1.45
2.27
101.13
Total Assets
157.46
144.78
137.77
128.2
