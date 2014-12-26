iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

242.1
(6.63%)
Dec 26, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

49.96

48.91

45

43.81

yoy growth (%)

2.15

8.68

2.71

-10.33

Raw materials

-15.96

-11.69

-11.54

-12.89

As % of sales

31.94

23.9

25.66

29.43

Employee costs

-8.73

-8.35

-8.18

-7.58

As % of sales

17.48

17.07

18.19

17.31

Other costs

-10.5

-10.34

-9.87

-11.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.01

21.14

21.94

25.31

Operating profit

14.76

18.52

15.39

12.23

OPM

29.55

37.87

34.2

27.92

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.04

-1.24

-1.32

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

6.68

7.92

8.47

6.61

Profit before tax

20.45

25.4

22.62

17.52

Taxes

-5.1

-6.5

-5.67

-5.22

Tax rate

-24.96

-25.59

-25.06

-29.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.34

18.89

16.95

12.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.34

18.89

16.95

12.3

yoy growth (%)

-18.78

11.46

37.79

-23.51

NPM

30.71

38.63

37.67

28.08

Panasonic Carbon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.