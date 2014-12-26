Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.96
48.91
45
43.81
yoy growth (%)
2.15
8.68
2.71
-10.33
Raw materials
-15.96
-11.69
-11.54
-12.89
As % of sales
31.94
23.9
25.66
29.43
Employee costs
-8.73
-8.35
-8.18
-7.58
As % of sales
17.48
17.07
18.19
17.31
Other costs
-10.5
-10.34
-9.87
-11.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.01
21.14
21.94
25.31
Operating profit
14.76
18.52
15.39
12.23
OPM
29.55
37.87
34.2
27.92
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.04
-1.24
-1.32
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
6.68
7.92
8.47
6.61
Profit before tax
20.45
25.4
22.62
17.52
Taxes
-5.1
-6.5
-5.67
-5.22
Tax rate
-24.96
-25.59
-25.06
-29.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.34
18.89
16.95
12.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.34
18.89
16.95
12.3
yoy growth (%)
-18.78
11.46
37.79
-23.51
NPM
30.71
38.63
37.67
28.08
