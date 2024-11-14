iifl-logo-icon 1
Panasonic Carbon India Company Ltd Board Meeting

242.1
(6.63%)
Dec 26, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Panasonic Carbon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
PANASONIC CARBON INDIA CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 of the Company among other subjects mentioned in the agenda. Outcome of the Board Meeting held at the Registered office of the company on 14th November 2024 and Intimate under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and including amendments thereof (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
PANASONIC CARBON INDIA CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12.08.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20246 May 2024
PANASONIC CARBON INDIA CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO consider and approve the audited financial result of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. To consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 if any Outcome of Board Meeting and financial results Financial Results The resignation of Mrs. Maheswari. P, Company Secretary on personal grounds, with effect from 16th May 2024 The broad has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Shivaprasad Padhy as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 16th May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) The Board appointed Mr. HIdefumi Fujii as a Non-Executive Additional Director on the Board of the company with effect from 16th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
PANASONIC CARBON INDIA CO.LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PCIN - Intimation of Board Meeting date PCIN Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th February 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - approval of quaterly financial results for period ended December 31, 2023. Standalone and Consolidated results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

