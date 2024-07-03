Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹2,084
Prev. Close₹2,084.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹69.42
Day's High₹2,091.05
Day's Low₹2,012.55
52 Week's High₹3,499
52 Week's Low₹1,268.5
Book Value₹717.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,174.05
P/E24.09
EPS87.05
Divi. Yield0.24
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.77
5.77
5.77
5.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
380.4
343.1
323.87
318.49
Net Worth
386.17
348.87
329.64
324.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
84.44
125.84
107.91
142.16
yoy growth (%)
-32.89
16.61
-24.09
-23.32
Raw materials
-36.71
-66.6
-55.18
-72.01
As % of sales
43.47
52.92
51.13
50.65
Employee costs
-12.48
-10.58
-13.32
-15.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.87
14.27
10.2
19.43
Depreciation
-8.09
-7.3
-5.83
-4.99
Tax paid
-1.35
-3.01
-0.79
-2.99
Working capital
9.45
13.27
2.89
3.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.89
16.61
-24.09
-23.32
Op profit growth
-15.13
85.68
-61.91
-29.73
EBIT growth
-30.81
39.05
-46.38
-33.79
Net profit growth
-24.31
19.67
-42.8
-34.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
227.5
172.71
84.44
126.13
107.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
227.5
172.71
84.44
126.13
107.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.56
9.13
9.34
11.35
10.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
P M Patel
Nominee
P C Amin
Independent Director
Manjuladevi Shroff
Independent Director
Reena P Bhagwati
Executive Director
Prayasvin Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rikenkumar Dalwadi
Executive Director
Mukulnarayan Dwivedi
Independent Director
Venkatraman Srinivasan
Independent Director
Jai S Diwanji
Additional Director
Sunil Vakil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
Summary
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd., established in 1974 was promoted as a Joint Venture between Elecon Engineering Company and Envirotech Corporation, US (a subsidiary of Baker Hughes), to manufacture hi-tech drills and loaders used in underground mining. The Company is in business of Manufacturing and Marketing Equipment for Underground and Opencast mines.The Company was first to introduce the intermediate technology of Side Dump Loaders (SDLs), Load Haul Dumpers (LHDs) and Rocker Shovel Loaders in India to partially mechanize the underground Coal and metalliferrous mines and continue to be market leader since then. Envirotech was active in the mining business through its division, Eimco Mining Equipment Group, till 1989, then from Baker Huges, the Eimco Division was taken over by the Finnish Industrial Organisation OY Tampella, whose Mining Equipment Division, Tamrock is the market leader with over 40% share internationally, OY Tampella through its subsidiary, Tamrock Great Britain Holdings, held around 39% of Eimco Elecons Rs 2.47 Cr. equity till the Dec 92 issue later its holding decreased to 25.1%. In 1995-96, the company installed two wind mills with a total generating capacity of 0.60 MW at Upleta/Pransla (Rajkot district), Gujarat.In 1999-2000, the company has signed two collaboration agreements with Sandvik Tamrock Secoma SA, France and Driltech Mission LLC, USA for manufacture of CTX models of Load Haul Dump machines(for use in both coal & hard rock mines) and for manufactur
Read More
The Eimco Elecon India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2034.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eimco Elecon India Ltd is ₹1174.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eimco Elecon India Ltd is 24.09 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eimco Elecon India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eimco Elecon India Ltd is ₹1268.5 and ₹3499 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eimco Elecon India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.58%, 3 Years at 83.87%, 1 Year at 32.46%, 6 Month at -23.51%, 3 Month at -28.27% and 1 Month at -16.36%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.