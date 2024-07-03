iifl-logo-icon 1
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Share Price

2,034.75
(-2.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,084
  • Day's High2,091.05
  • 52 Wk High3,499
  • Prev. Close2,084.6
  • Day's Low2,012.55
  • 52 Wk Low 1,268.5
  • Turnover (lac)69.42
  • P/E24.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value717.53
  • EPS87.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,174.05
  • Div. Yield0.24
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

2,084

Prev. Close

2,084.6

Turnover(Lac.)

69.42

Day's High

2,091.05

Day's Low

2,012.55

52 Week's High

3,499

52 Week's Low

1,268.5

Book Value

717.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,174.05

P/E

24.09

EPS

87.05

Divi. Yield

0.24

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.10%

Foreign: 25.10%

Indian: 48.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 25.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.77

5.77

5.77

5.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

380.4

343.1

323.87

318.49

Net Worth

386.17

348.87

329.64

324.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

84.44

125.84

107.91

142.16

yoy growth (%)

-32.89

16.61

-24.09

-23.32

Raw materials

-36.71

-66.6

-55.18

-72.01

As % of sales

43.47

52.92

51.13

50.65

Employee costs

-12.48

-10.58

-13.32

-15.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.87

14.27

10.2

19.43

Depreciation

-8.09

-7.3

-5.83

-4.99

Tax paid

-1.35

-3.01

-0.79

-2.99

Working capital

9.45

13.27

2.89

3.66

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.89

16.61

-24.09

-23.32

Op profit growth

-15.13

85.68

-61.91

-29.73

EBIT growth

-30.81

39.05

-46.38

-33.79

Net profit growth

-24.31

19.67

-42.8

-34.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

227.5

172.71

84.44

126.13

107.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

227.5

172.71

84.44

126.13

107.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.56

9.13

9.34

11.35

10.78

View Annually Results

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

P M Patel

Nominee

P C Amin

Independent Director

Manjuladevi Shroff

Independent Director

Reena P Bhagwati

Executive Director

Prayasvin Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rikenkumar Dalwadi

Executive Director

Mukulnarayan Dwivedi

Independent Director

Venkatraman Srinivasan

Independent Director

Jai S Diwanji

Additional Director

Sunil Vakil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd

Summary

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd., established in 1974 was promoted as a Joint Venture between Elecon Engineering Company and Envirotech Corporation, US (a subsidiary of Baker Hughes), to manufacture hi-tech drills and loaders used in underground mining. The Company is in business of Manufacturing and Marketing Equipment for Underground and Opencast mines.The Company was first to introduce the intermediate technology of Side Dump Loaders (SDLs), Load Haul Dumpers (LHDs) and Rocker Shovel Loaders in India to partially mechanize the underground Coal and metalliferrous mines and continue to be market leader since then. Envirotech was active in the mining business through its division, Eimco Mining Equipment Group, till 1989, then from Baker Huges, the Eimco Division was taken over by the Finnish Industrial Organisation OY Tampella, whose Mining Equipment Division, Tamrock is the market leader with over 40% share internationally, OY Tampella through its subsidiary, Tamrock Great Britain Holdings, held around 39% of Eimco Elecons Rs 2.47 Cr. equity till the Dec 92 issue later its holding decreased to 25.1%. In 1995-96, the company installed two wind mills with a total generating capacity of 0.60 MW at Upleta/Pransla (Rajkot district), Gujarat.In 1999-2000, the company has signed two collaboration agreements with Sandvik Tamrock Secoma SA, France and Driltech Mission LLC, USA for manufacture of CTX models of Load Haul Dump machines(for use in both coal & hard rock mines) and for manufactur
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Eimco Elecon India Ltd share price today?

The Eimco Elecon India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2034.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eimco Elecon India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eimco Elecon India Ltd is ₹1174.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eimco Elecon India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eimco Elecon India Ltd is 24.09 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eimco Elecon India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eimco Elecon India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eimco Elecon India Ltd is ₹1268.5 and ₹3499 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eimco Elecon India Ltd?

Eimco Elecon India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.58%, 3 Years at 83.87%, 1 Year at 32.46%, 6 Month at -23.51%, 3 Month at -28.27% and 1 Month at -16.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eimco Elecon India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eimco Elecon India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.06 %
Institutions - 0.47 %
Public - 25.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

