Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.77
5.77
5.77
5.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
380.4
343.1
323.87
318.49
Net Worth
386.17
348.87
329.64
324.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0.41
0.64
0.4
1.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.32
6.19
7.66
9.82
Total Liabilities
392.9
355.7
337.7
335.77
Fixed Assets
73.48
76.61
80.68
87.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
179.71
164.57
153.43
154.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.04
1.1
0.97
0.37
Networking Capital
130.65
110.6
99.37
83.86
Inventories
85.79
78.79
70.94
37.19
Inventory Days
306.63
107.86
Sundry Debtors
93.78
52.83
39.12
61.47
Debtor Days
169.09
178.29
Other Current Assets
9.59
11.31
14.92
16.41
Sundry Creditors
-27.19
-18.68
-16.95
-19.79
Creditor Days
73.26
57.4
Other Current Liabilities
-31.32
-13.65
-8.66
-11.42
Cash
8.02
2.81
3.25
9.61
Total Assets
392.9
355.69
337.7
335.77
