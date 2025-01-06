iifl-logo-icon 1
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,006.95
(-3.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.87

14.27

10.2

19.43

Depreciation

-8.09

-7.3

-5.83

-4.99

Tax paid

-1.35

-3.01

-0.79

-2.99

Working capital

9.45

13.27

2.89

3.66

Other operating items

Operating

9.87

17.22

6.46

15.11

Capital expenditure

-1.17

15.51

12.28

13.5

Free cash flow

8.69

32.73

18.74

28.61

Equity raised

633.84

617.36

586.55

544.95

Investing

-1.22

2.06

10.09

-0.72

Financing

0.79

1.69

1.9

0.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.88

Net in cash

642.09

653.85

617.29

576.34

