Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.87
14.27
10.2
19.43
Depreciation
-8.09
-7.3
-5.83
-4.99
Tax paid
-1.35
-3.01
-0.79
-2.99
Working capital
9.45
13.27
2.89
3.66
Other operating items
Operating
9.87
17.22
6.46
15.11
Capital expenditure
-1.17
15.51
12.28
13.5
Free cash flow
8.69
32.73
18.74
28.61
Equity raised
633.84
617.36
586.55
544.95
Investing
-1.22
2.06
10.09
-0.72
Financing
0.79
1.69
1.9
0.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.88
Net in cash
642.09
653.85
617.29
576.34
