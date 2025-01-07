iifl-logo-icon 1
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,948.95
(-2.89%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

84.44

125.84

107.91

142.16

yoy growth (%)

-32.89

16.61

-24.09

-23.32

Raw materials

-36.71

-66.6

-55.18

-72.01

As % of sales

43.47

52.92

51.13

50.65

Employee costs

-12.48

-10.58

-13.32

-15.36

As % of sales

14.78

8.41

12.35

10.8

Other costs

-26.02

-37.78

-33.54

-39.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.81

30.02

31.08

27.73

Operating profit

9.22

10.86

5.85

15.36

OPM

10.91

8.63

5.42

10.8

Depreciation

-8.09

-7.3

-5.83

-4.99

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.62

-0.5

-0.53

Other income

9.17

11.33

10.69

9.6

Profit before tax

9.87

14.27

10.2

19.43

Taxes

-1.35

-3.01

-0.79

-2.99

Tax rate

-13.74

-21.11

-7.79

-15.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.51

11.25

9.4

16.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.51

11.25

9.4

16.44

yoy growth (%)

-24.31

19.67

-42.8

-34.46

NPM

10.08

8.94

8.71

11.56

