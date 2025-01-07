Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
84.44
125.84
107.91
142.16
yoy growth (%)
-32.89
16.61
-24.09
-23.32
Raw materials
-36.71
-66.6
-55.18
-72.01
As % of sales
43.47
52.92
51.13
50.65
Employee costs
-12.48
-10.58
-13.32
-15.36
As % of sales
14.78
8.41
12.35
10.8
Other costs
-26.02
-37.78
-33.54
-39.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.81
30.02
31.08
27.73
Operating profit
9.22
10.86
5.85
15.36
OPM
10.91
8.63
5.42
10.8
Depreciation
-8.09
-7.3
-5.83
-4.99
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.62
-0.5
-0.53
Other income
9.17
11.33
10.69
9.6
Profit before tax
9.87
14.27
10.2
19.43
Taxes
-1.35
-3.01
-0.79
-2.99
Tax rate
-13.74
-21.11
-7.79
-15.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.51
11.25
9.4
16.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.51
11.25
9.4
16.44
yoy growth (%)
-24.31
19.67
-42.8
-34.46
NPM
10.08
8.94
8.71
11.56
