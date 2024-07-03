Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Summary

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd., established in 1974 was promoted as a Joint Venture between Elecon Engineering Company and Envirotech Corporation, US (a subsidiary of Baker Hughes), to manufacture hi-tech drills and loaders used in underground mining. The Company is in business of Manufacturing and Marketing Equipment for Underground and Opencast mines.The Company was first to introduce the intermediate technology of Side Dump Loaders (SDLs), Load Haul Dumpers (LHDs) and Rocker Shovel Loaders in India to partially mechanize the underground Coal and metalliferrous mines and continue to be market leader since then. Envirotech was active in the mining business through its division, Eimco Mining Equipment Group, till 1989, then from Baker Huges, the Eimco Division was taken over by the Finnish Industrial Organisation OY Tampella, whose Mining Equipment Division, Tamrock is the market leader with over 40% share internationally, OY Tampella through its subsidiary, Tamrock Great Britain Holdings, held around 39% of Eimco Elecons Rs 2.47 Cr. equity till the Dec 92 issue later its holding decreased to 25.1%. In 1995-96, the company installed two wind mills with a total generating capacity of 0.60 MW at Upleta/Pransla (Rajkot district), Gujarat.In 1999-2000, the company has signed two collaboration agreements with Sandvik Tamrock Secoma SA, France and Driltech Mission LLC, USA for manufacture of CTX models of Load Haul Dump machines(for use in both coal & hard rock mines) and for manufacture of Rotary Blasthole drilling and DTH drills respectively.In order to maintain pace with demand for enhancement of productivity from mines, the Company introduced Face & Roof Drills, Coal Haulers, different models of LHDs / SDLs, etc. for underground mines. It started manufacturing Construction Equipment into Construction Segment. It has produced more than 3800 Nos. of machines, which are working at various mining and construction sites in India and abroad. It provide sales and sales after service through the network of branch offices and parts depots across the country viz. Asansol, Bilaspur, Dhanbad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Secunderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Jamshedpur, Mumbai and New Delhi.