|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Thursday 17th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. Kindly take the above information on your record. As per attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|As per attached letter As per attached letter.
|Board Meeting
|16 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Tuesday 16th July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. As per attached letter As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Thursday 18th April 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter / year ended on 31st March 2024 and to declare dividend on equity shares of the Company if any and other business matters. As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 24th January 2024 As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.