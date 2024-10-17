iifl-logo-icon 1
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Eimco Elecon(I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 202427 Sep 2024
EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Thursday 17th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. Kindly take the above information on your record. As per attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
As per attached letter As per attached letter.
Board Meeting16 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Tuesday 16th July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. As per attached letter As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Thursday 18th April 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter / year ended on 31st March 2024 and to declare dividend on equity shares of the Company if any and other business matters. As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 24th January 2024 As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

