Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Thursday 17th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. Kindly take the above information on your record. As per attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Tuesday 16th July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. As per attached letter As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of EIMCO ELECON (INDIA) LIMITED will be held on Thursday 18th April 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter / year ended on 31st March 2024 and to declare dividend on equity shares of the Company if any and other business matters. As per attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024