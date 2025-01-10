To,

The Members of Eimco Elecon (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Eimco Elecon (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairsof the Company as at March 31, 2024 and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

KEY AUDIT MATTER HOW OUR AUDIT ADDRESSED THE MATTER Existence and valuation of investments Our audit procedures to test the existence of the investments mainly consist of verifying quantity / unit balances and market values with demat statement / statements of respective assets management companies as well as verifying the relevant recording of gain or loss in value of respective investments at each balance sheet date. (Refer to note 6 & 10 to the standalone financial statements) Total investments of 17,971.02 Lakhs represent 39.90% of total assets of the company. These investments mainly consist of current and non-current investments in mutual funds. Valuation of the investments is done at fair market value at each balance sheet date. Thus, being very high proportion of total assets of the company as well as high amount of gain or loss credited / debited to statement of profit and loss account, made us conclude that existence and valuation of investments are a key audit matter of our audit. Conclusion: Based on the procedures described we consider the disclosure of investments value as current as well as non-current and recording of gain or loss on the same as acceptable.

KEY AUDIT MATTER HOW OUR AUDIT ADDRESSED THE MATTER Litigations and claims Our audit procedures, inter alia, included the following: (Refer to note 38 to the standalone financial statements) Evaluation of managements judgment of tax risks, estimates of tax exposures, other claims and contingencies. Past and current experience with the tax authorities and managements response on the subject matter were used to assess the appropriateness of managements best estimate of the most likely outcome of each uncertain contingent liability. The cases are pending with tax authorities like Income Tax and Excise. In normal course of business, financial exposures may arise from pending proceedings and from litigation and claims. Whether a claim needs to be recognised as liability or disclosed as contingent liability in the standalone financial statements is dependent on number of significant assumptions and judgments. The amounts involved are determining the amount, if any, potentiallysignificant to be recognised or disclosed in the standalone financial statements, is inherently subjective. Understanding the current status of the tax assessments & other litigations and discussing selected matters with the entitys management. Assessing the entitys assumptions and estimates in respect of claims, included in the contingent liabilities disclosed in the standalone financial statements. We considered the above area as a key audit matter due to associated uncertainty related to the outcome of these matters and application of material judgement in interpretation of law. Assessment of the probability of negative result of litigation and the reliability of estimates of related obligations. Conclusion: Based on procedure described above, we did not identify any material exceptions relating to managements assertions, and treatment, presentation and disclosure of the subject matter in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and

Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the information, which we will obtained after the date of auditors report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalonefinancialstatements that give a true and fair view of the financialposition, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, thatwereoperating and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of userstakenonthebasisofthesestandalonefinancial . statements As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company hasadequateinternalfinancialcontrols with referencetostandalonefinancialstatements in place andtheoperatingeffectiveness . of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty significant exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalonefinancialstatements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, includinganysignificantdeficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of

Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under Section

133 of the Act; e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note 17 to the standalone financialstatements (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination carried out, which included test checks, we report that the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the company has implemented edit log feature in phased manner, spanning from April 25, 2023 to February 15, 2024 at individual Table/Activity level for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. This edit log feature has remained continuously operational throughout the year from the various dates from which the same got activated/enabled but not from beginning of the year. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For K C Mehta & Co LLP r> Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 106237W/W100829) Neela R. Shah Partner Place : Vallabh Vidyanagar Membership No. 045027 Date : 18th April, 2024 UDIN:- 24045027BKCXHJ7206

‘ANNEXURE – A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Eimco Elecon (India) Limited ("the

Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") including Investment Property and Right of use assets. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of PPE which, in our opinion is reasonable. The PPE which were to becoveredasperthesaidprogramhavebeenphysicallyverifiedby the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title/ lease deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and discrepancies noticed were not in excess of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company has yet not submitted return for the quarter ended March 2024 as the due date is April 20, 2024. iii. During the year, the Company has not made investment in, provided loans and advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable; iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of the Investments made. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted or is not holding any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the order of the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes except the following:

Name of the Statute (Nature of disputed dues) Amount ( in Lakhs) Period to which the amount Relates Forum where pending Central Excise Act, 1944 (Excise Duty & Service Tax) 629.18 From 2006-07 to 2013-14 CESTAT, Ahmedabad

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loan at the beginning of the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person, and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate company, and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally), and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company, and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the

Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment

Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per section 135 of the Act read with rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable for the year. xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (CARO 2020) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For K C Mehta & Co LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 106237W/W100829) Neela R. Shah Partner Place : Vallabh Vidyanagar Membership No. 045027 Date : 18th April, 2024 UDIN:- 24045027BKCXHJ7206

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of Eimco Elecon (India) Limited on the standalone financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section

3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements ofEimco Elecon (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under theAct.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the, "Guidance note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial

Statement and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition oftheCompanysassetsthatcouldhaveamaterialeffecton the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with referencetostandalonefinancialstatements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.