Batliboi Ltd Share Price

15.7
(-0.32%)
Jun 20, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.5
  • Day's High15.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close15.75
  • Day's Low15.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E89.38
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value54.61
  • EPS1.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.87
  • Div. Yield0.32
No Records Found

Batliboi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

15.5

Prev. Close

15.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

15.7

Day's Low

15.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

54.61

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.87

P/E

89.38

EPS

1.46

Divi. Yield

0.32

Batliboi Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

Batliboi Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Batliboi Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.60%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 36.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Batliboi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.52

14.44

14.36

14.36

Preference Capital

6.41

6.29

6.23

6.24

Reserves

110.66

105.42

96.61

102.84

Net Worth

131.59

126.15

117.2

123.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

146.06

94.04

109.3

108.84

yoy growth (%)

55.31

-13.95

0.41

3.85

Raw materials

-94.68

-57.87

-60.66

-59.44

As % of sales

64.81

61.53

55.5

54.61

Employee costs

-22.62

-16.53

-25.84

-22.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.7

-6.92

-9.83

-7.88

Depreciation

-2.97

-2.92

-3.46

-3.29

Tax paid

-1.93

0.94

2.31

-1.07

Working capital

-9.12

-1.35

-3.85

-0.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.31

-13.95

0.41

3.85

Op profit growth

370.6

-118.78

-41.51

-4.51

EBIT growth

115.3

-159.48

-10.74

-68.17

Net profit growth

11.09

-20.55

-16.04

-16.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

286.39

253.83

196.59

151.99

195.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

286.39

253.83

196.59

151.99

195.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.07

4.54

2.14

17.76

4.05

Batliboi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Batliboi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Nirmal Bhogilal

Independent Director

Subodh Bhargava

Independent Director

Ameet Hariani

Independent Director

George Verghese

Non Executive Director

Sheela Bhogilal

Managing Director

Sanjiv Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Mane

Whole-time Director

KABIR NIRMAL BHOGILAL

Independent Director

Binoy Parikh

Independent Director

Jai S Diwanji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Batliboi Ltd

Summary

Founded in 1892 by Jehangir Framji Batliboi, Batliboi Limited was sold to the late Bhogilal Leherchand - a diamond trader in 1916. It became a private limited company in 1963 and a public limited company in 1978. In Aug.84, it was amalgamated with Batliboi Engineering Company, which was incorporated in 1941. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of machine tool and textile engineering machines. It has three divisions -- manufacturing division which manufactures machine tools, textile machinery, air-conditioning and refrigeration, engineering steel files, environmental control equipment, etc; the engineering and contracting division which takes up contracting in all the above areas and turnkey projects and the marketing division which handles marketing of all the above mentioned engineering products and instrumentation devices.The machine tools and foundry division of the company enjoys the prestigious ISO 9001 certification. Batliboi incorporated a plastics machinery division during 1995-96 to manufacture a range of small size injection moulding machines in collaboration with Toshiba Machine Company, Japan. Further during 1995-96 the company tied up with various established and reputed foreign collaborators in various fields.In 1996-97, the power division commenced setting up its new assembly facility at Silvassa which was expected to be operational by Sep.97. During 1997-98, the TAE manufacturing division was accredited with ISO 9001 by TUV, Germany. The Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Batliboi Ltd share price today?

The Batliboi Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Batliboi Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Batliboi Ltd is ₹53.87 Cr. as of 20 Jun ‘12

What is the PE and PB ratio of Batliboi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Batliboi Ltd is 89.38 and 2.44 as of 20 Jun ‘12

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Batliboi Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Batliboi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Batliboi Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Jun ‘12

What is the CAGR of Batliboi Ltd?

Batliboi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.05%, 3 Years at -13.19%, 1 Year at -28.15%, 6 Month at 19.85%, 3 Month at -4.56% and 1 Month at 3.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Batliboi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Batliboi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

