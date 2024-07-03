SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹15.5
Prev. Close₹15.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹15.7
Day's Low₹15.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹54.61
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.87
P/E89.38
EPS1.46
Divi. Yield0.32
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.52
14.44
14.36
14.36
Preference Capital
6.41
6.29
6.23
6.24
Reserves
110.66
105.42
96.61
102.84
Net Worth
131.59
126.15
117.2
123.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
146.06
94.04
109.3
108.84
yoy growth (%)
55.31
-13.95
0.41
3.85
Raw materials
-94.68
-57.87
-60.66
-59.44
As % of sales
64.81
61.53
55.5
54.61
Employee costs
-22.62
-16.53
-25.84
-22.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.7
-6.92
-9.83
-7.88
Depreciation
-2.97
-2.92
-3.46
-3.29
Tax paid
-1.93
0.94
2.31
-1.07
Working capital
-9.12
-1.35
-3.85
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.31
-13.95
0.41
3.85
Op profit growth
370.6
-118.78
-41.51
-4.51
EBIT growth
115.3
-159.48
-10.74
-68.17
Net profit growth
11.09
-20.55
-16.04
-16.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
286.39
253.83
196.59
151.99
195.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
286.39
253.83
196.59
151.99
195.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.07
4.54
2.14
17.76
4.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Nirmal Bhogilal
Independent Director
Subodh Bhargava
Independent Director
Ameet Hariani
Independent Director
George Verghese
Non Executive Director
Sheela Bhogilal
Managing Director
Sanjiv Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Mane
Whole-time Director
KABIR NIRMAL BHOGILAL
Independent Director
Binoy Parikh
Independent Director
Jai S Diwanji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Batliboi Ltd
Summary
Founded in 1892 by Jehangir Framji Batliboi, Batliboi Limited was sold to the late Bhogilal Leherchand - a diamond trader in 1916. It became a private limited company in 1963 and a public limited company in 1978. In Aug.84, it was amalgamated with Batliboi Engineering Company, which was incorporated in 1941. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of machine tool and textile engineering machines. It has three divisions -- manufacturing division which manufactures machine tools, textile machinery, air-conditioning and refrigeration, engineering steel files, environmental control equipment, etc; the engineering and contracting division which takes up contracting in all the above areas and turnkey projects and the marketing division which handles marketing of all the above mentioned engineering products and instrumentation devices.The machine tools and foundry division of the company enjoys the prestigious ISO 9001 certification. Batliboi incorporated a plastics machinery division during 1995-96 to manufacture a range of small size injection moulding machines in collaboration with Toshiba Machine Company, Japan. Further during 1995-96 the company tied up with various established and reputed foreign collaborators in various fields.In 1996-97, the power division commenced setting up its new assembly facility at Silvassa which was expected to be operational by Sep.97. During 1997-98, the TAE manufacturing division was accredited with ISO 9001 by TUV, Germany. The Compan
Read More
The Batliboi Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Batliboi Ltd is ₹53.87 Cr. as of 20 Jun ‘12
The PE and PB ratios of Batliboi Ltd is 89.38 and 2.44 as of 20 Jun ‘12
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Batliboi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Batliboi Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Jun ‘12
Batliboi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.05%, 3 Years at -13.19%, 1 Year at -28.15%, 6 Month at 19.85%, 3 Month at -4.56% and 1 Month at 3.29%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.