Founded in 1892 by Jehangir Framji Batliboi, Batliboi Limited was sold to the late Bhogilal Leherchand - a diamond trader in 1916. It became a private limited company in 1963 and a public limited company in 1978. In Aug.84, it was amalgamated with Batliboi Engineering Company, which was incorporated in 1941. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of machine tool and textile engineering machines. It has three divisions -- manufacturing division which manufactures machine tools, textile machinery, air-conditioning and refrigeration, engineering steel files, environmental control equipment, etc; the engineering and contracting division which takes up contracting in all the above areas and turnkey projects and the marketing division which handles marketing of all the above mentioned engineering products and instrumentation devices.The machine tools and foundry division of the company enjoys the prestigious ISO 9001 certification. Batliboi incorporated a plastics machinery division during 1995-96 to manufacture a range of small size injection moulding machines in collaboration with Toshiba Machine Company, Japan. Further during 1995-96 the company tied up with various established and reputed foreign collaborators in various fields.In 1996-97, the power division commenced setting up its new assembly facility at Silvassa which was expected to be operational by Sep.97. During 1997-98, the TAE manufacturing division was accredited with ISO 9001 by TUV, Germany. The Compan

