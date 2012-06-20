To the Members of

Batliboi Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Batliboi Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March , 2024, the profit and total other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1) Evaluation of Impairment of Investment made in Subsidiary - Our Audit Approach: The Company has made investment in equity and preference shares of its wholly owned subsidiary Queen Project Mauritius Limited. a) Focused our testing on the impairment of investment in subsidiary and the key assumptions and estimates made by management. It had impaired the investment in the subsidiary on the date of transition to Ind AS in view of the losses in its subsidiaries. b) Audit procedures included an assessment of the controls over the impairment assessment process, evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the testing of impairment of assets and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. During the year, Queens Projects Mauritius Limited is undergoing a voluntary liquidation process and consequently the shares of Quickmill Inc and 760 Rye Street Inc. (Canada), the two stepdown subsidiaries of the Company, earlier held in the name by Queens Projects Mauritius Limited have been transferred to the Holding Company on 28th July 2023 (Refer note 7 of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement). c) Obtained understanding of managements estimation of recoverable amount of investment in subsidiary which have been determined by value in use. The management has tested the impairment of its investment in subsidiaries as per Ind AS 109 -Financial Instruments as at 31st March 2024. d) Verified and tested the future projected cash flows estimated by management of its Step-down subsidiary Companies Quickmill Inc. and 760 Rye Street Inc. located in Canada to determine the value in use and recoverable amounts including assessment of the key cash flow assumptions based on historical performance and industry information. Based on internal analysis and estimation of the projected cash flows of its Subsidiary Companies Quickmill Inc. and 760 Rye Street Inc., the Company has not made any further impairment to the carrying amount of the investment value as at 31st March 2024. e) Assessed the appropriateness of the recognition, measurement and related disclosures of investment in subsidiary.

2) Evaluation of Contingent Liabilities - Our Audit Approach: The Company has disclosed the contingent liability on account of sales tax, excise duty, TDS and claims not acknowledged as debts against the Company relating to various business operations and human resource cases. The management has applied significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes and no provision relating to these liabilities has been taken in the financial statement as at 31st March 2024. a) Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant controls, through combination of procedures involving inquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls to assess how the Company monitors the disputed tax liabilities, court cases, related developments and their assessment of the potential impact on the Company. Refer note 24 (a) of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for disclosure of Contingent Liabilities. b) For uncertain disputed taxes and court cases, obtained details of tax assessments, appeal order, court status, court orders and demands from the management. c) Evaluated the managements underlying assumptions of the validity and adequacy of provisions for uncertain disputed taxes, court cases and evaluating the basis of determination of the possible outcome of the disputes. Also considered legal precedence and other rulings and referred, where applicable, external advice sought by the Company for these uncertain disputed taxes, court cases and reviewed related correspondence in evaluating managements position on these uncertain disputed taxes and court cases.

4. Information other than the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

5. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standard on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as at 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as at 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 24 (a) to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 40 (i) (a) to Standalone Ind AS financial statements);

(b) The Management has represented that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 40 (i) (b) to Standalone Ind AS financial statements); and

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024

For Mukund M. Chitale & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 106655W Nisha Yadav Partner Place: Mumbai M. No. - 135775 Date: 27th May, 2024 UDIN - 24135775BKHQPX2077

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Batliboi Limited

Referred to in paragraph [7(i)] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

According to the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i) In respect of the Plants Property, Plant and Equipments, Right of Use Assets and Intangible Assets:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) As per information and explanations given to us the Property, Plant and Equipment and Right-of-Use Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the operations of the Company and on the basis of explanations received no material discrepancies were noticed during the verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company except for the lease agreement of Corporate Office of the Company with Bharat Line Limited has been expired during the year and the execution of the renewed agreement is in the process.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets during the year

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or is pending against the Company during the year for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) In respect of Inventories:

a) As per information and explanations given to us the inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of verification by the management is reasonable and appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of its current assets. We have observed differences in the quarterly statements of current assets filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions as compared to the books of account maintained by the Company which have been reconciled. However, we have not carried out a specific audit of such statements. The details of such differences / reconciliation items are given in Note no. 24(e) of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company

iii) The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties. During the year, the Company has provided/renewed corporate guarantee in respect of credit facilities availed by one of its related parties from bank in respect of which:

a) During the year the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, provided security to its subsidiaries or any other entity except for it has provided/renewed corporate guarantee in respect of credit facilities availed by one of its related parties from bank amounting to Rs. 3,250.30 lakhs as at 31st March 2024.

b) The Company has not made any investment or provided any loans or advances in nature of loans during the year. In our opinion, guarantees provided, during the year is, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under hence reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) a) According to the records of the Company, during the year there have been delays on few occasions in depositing undisputed statutory dues such as provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities for certain part of the year which has been paid alongwith interest after the respective due dates. There were no undisputed amounts payable which are outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

b) There are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax and duty of excise which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the amount mentioned in the table given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Disputed Amount (In Lakhs) Period to which it pertains Forum where pending Sales Tax Act of various states (Refer Note Below) Sales Tax 62.54 F.Y. 1987 to F.Y. 2000 Sales Tax Appellate/Revisional Authority-up to Commissioner Level Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Appellate Tribunal Sales Tax 53.08 Central Excise Act 1941 (Refer Note Below) Excise Duty 2.47 F.Y 1995-97 Customs Act Custom Duty 36.04 F.Y. 2019-20 Additional Director General of Foreign Trade Reflecting on TDS CPC website Income Tax Act 1961 TDS 1.31 F.Y. 2008-09 to F.Y. 2023-24 Goods and Service Tax Act (Refer Note Below) GST 213.39 F.Y. 2017-18 a) Assistant Commissioner Division II, CGST and Central Excise, Mumbai b) State Tax Officer, Gujarat Total Rs 368.83

Note - The Company has filed appeals against the respective order and had paid Rs. 50.00 Lakhs against the dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender except in case of one borrowings detail of which are as follows:

Nature of borrowings Name of Lender Amount not paid on due date (In Rs. Lakhs) Principal/ Interest No. of Days delay or unpaid Remarks Term Loan for Working Capital Oxyzo Financial Services Pvt ltd. 48.20 Principal 11 Due to Shortage of Funds 15.36 1 30.03 3 4.67 3

b) Basis the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds.

d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis do not seem to have been used during the year for long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. However, the Company at its Extra Ordinary Meeting approved the issue of equity shares on preferential basis on 29th March 2024. The application money receipt and allotment of shares have been done in April 2024 (Refer Note 39 to Standalone Ind AS financial statements).

xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report by the Statutory auditors.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business

b) We have taken into consideration, the internal audit reports for the period under audit issued to the Company till the date while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Act. Thus, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no CIC in the Group.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 became applicable to the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024, however the average net profit of the Company made during the three immediately preceding financial year was loss and hence the Company was not required to spend for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (b) is not applicable to the Company (Refer Note 39 of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement).

For Mukund M. Chitale & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 106655W Nisha Yadav Partner Place: Mumbai M. No. - 135775 Date: 27th May 2024 UDIN -24135775BKHQPX2077

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Batliboi Limited

Referred to in paragraph [7(ii)(f)] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Batliboi Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.