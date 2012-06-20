Batliboi Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.52
14.44
14.36
14.36
Preference Capital
6.41
6.29
6.23
6.24
Reserves
110.66
105.42
96.61
102.84
Net Worth
131.59
126.15
117.2
123.44
Minority Interest
Debt
67.24
62.36
61.78
63.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.7
31.2
30.43
31.92
Total Liabilities
229.53
219.71
209.41
219.14
Fixed Assets
188.52
185.38
188
187.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.5
5.63
5.37
5.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.23
18.42
17.45
21.01
Networking Capital
18.8
6.59
-1.84
4.33
Inventories
19.38
17.51
22.44
15.12
Inventory Days
56.07
58.68
Sundry Debtors
27.11
16.22
11.45
10.56
Debtor Days
28.61
40.98
Other Current Assets
23.36
23.55
25.96
24.6
Sundry Creditors
-24.46
-19.58
-21.36
-17.28
Creditor Days
53.37
67.06
Other Current Liabilities
-26.59
-31.11
-40.33
-28.67
Cash
1.48
3.69
0.43
0.59
Total Assets
229.53
219.71
209.41
219.14
