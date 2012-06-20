Batliboi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-4.7
-6.92
-9.83
-7.88
Depreciation
-2.97
-2.92
-3.46
-3.29
Tax paid
-1.93
0.94
2.31
-1.07
Working capital
-9.12
-1.35
-3.85
-0.64
Other operating items
Operating
-18.73
-10.25
-14.83
-12.89
Capital expenditure
3.85
-0.34
-17.09
0.35
Free cash flow
-14.88
-10.59
-31.92
-12.53
Equity raised
206.09
221.88
221.28
243.36
Investing
-0.34
-0.27
0.08
0.83
Financing
82.02
85.76
75.85
61.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
272.88
296.78
265.28
293.54
