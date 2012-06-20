iifl-logo-icon 1
Batliboi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.7
(-0.32%)
Jun 20, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-4.7

-6.92

-9.83

-7.88

Depreciation

-2.97

-2.92

-3.46

-3.29

Tax paid

-1.93

0.94

2.31

-1.07

Working capital

-9.12

-1.35

-3.85

-0.64

Other operating items

Operating

-18.73

-10.25

-14.83

-12.89

Capital expenditure

3.85

-0.34

-17.09

0.35

Free cash flow

-14.88

-10.59

-31.92

-12.53

Equity raised

206.09

221.88

221.28

243.36

Investing

-0.34

-0.27

0.08

0.83

Financing

82.02

85.76

75.85

61.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

272.88

296.78

265.28

293.54

