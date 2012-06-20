Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.34
-22.16
-8.02
3.9
Op profit growth
105.98
-153.6
61.04
-28.25
EBIT growth
97.55
-135.65
336.48
-78.56
Net profit growth
-157.89
-151.21
53.15
-23.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.84
2.41
-3.5
-2
EBIT margin
3.05
2
-4.37
-0.92
Net profit margin
-2.39
5.34
-8.12
-4.88
RoCE
2.56
1.3
-3.71
-0.81
RoNW
-0.88
1.57
-3.14
-1.92
RoA
-0.5
0.87
-1.72
-1.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.64
2.83
-5.53
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.92
1.3
-7.52
-5.27
Book value per share
45.87
47.17
42.49
45.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
-29.75
5.45
-1.12
0
P/CEPS
-16.71
11.87
-0.82
-4.39
P/B
1.11
0.34
0.14
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
20.26
14.64
-29.33
42.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
106.93
-3.18
-9.49
16.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.81
50.31
64.91
57.97
Inventory days
57.25
76.65
64.68
56.13
Creditor days
-49.02
-81.27
-82.34
-59.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.72
-0.33
0.94
0.28
Net debt / equity
0.42
0.47
0.52
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
7.44
17.57
-9.35
-12.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.97
-57.65
-54.83
-53.93
Employee costs
-19.09
-22.35
-26.54
-22.61
Other costs
-15.08
-17.57
-22.12
-25.45
