Batliboi Ltd Key Ratios

15.7
(-0.32%)
Jun 20, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Batliboi Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.34

-22.16

-8.02

3.9

Op profit growth

105.98

-153.6

61.04

-28.25

EBIT growth

97.55

-135.65

336.48

-78.56

Net profit growth

-157.89

-151.21

53.15

-23.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.84

2.41

-3.5

-2

EBIT margin

3.05

2

-4.37

-0.92

Net profit margin

-2.39

5.34

-8.12

-4.88

RoCE

2.56

1.3

-3.71

-0.81

RoNW

-0.88

1.57

-3.14

-1.92

RoA

-0.5

0.87

-1.72

-1.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.64

2.83

-5.53

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.92

1.3

-7.52

-5.27

Book value per share

45.87

47.17

42.49

45.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

-29.75

5.45

-1.12

0

P/CEPS

-16.71

11.87

-0.82

-4.39

P/B

1.11

0.34

0.14

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

20.26

14.64

-29.33

42.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

106.93

-3.18

-9.49

16.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.81

50.31

64.91

57.97

Inventory days

57.25

76.65

64.68

56.13

Creditor days

-49.02

-81.27

-82.34

-59.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.72

-0.33

0.94

0.28

Net debt / equity

0.42

0.47

0.52

0.4

Net debt / op. profit

7.44

17.57

-9.35

-12.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.97

-57.65

-54.83

-53.93

Employee costs

-19.09

-22.35

-26.54

-22.61

Other costs

-15.08

-17.57

-22.12

-25.45

