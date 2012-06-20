iifl-logo-icon 1
Batliboi Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.7
(-0.32%)
Jun 20, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

146.06

94.04

109.3

108.84

yoy growth (%)

55.31

-13.95

0.41

3.85

Raw materials

-94.68

-57.87

-60.66

-59.44

As % of sales

64.81

61.53

55.5

54.61

Employee costs

-22.62

-16.53

-25.84

-22.91

As % of sales

15.48

17.58

23.64

21.05

Other costs

-25.21

-18.88

-26.8

-33.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.26

20.08

24.51

30.63

Operating profit

3.54

0.75

-4.01

-6.85

OPM

2.42

0.8

-3.67

-6.3

Depreciation

-2.97

-2.92

-3.46

-3.29

Interest expense

-7.93

-8.42

-7.31

-5.05

Other income

2.66

3.67

4.95

7.32

Profit before tax

-4.7

-6.92

-9.83

-7.88

Taxes

-1.93

0.94

2.31

-1.07

Tax rate

41.22

-13.66

-23.51

13.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.64

-5.97

-7.52

-8.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.64

-5.97

-7.52

-8.96

yoy growth (%)

11.09

-20.55

-16.04

-16.11

NPM

-4.54

-6.35

-6.88

-8.23

