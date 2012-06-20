Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
146.06
94.04
109.3
108.84
yoy growth (%)
55.31
-13.95
0.41
3.85
Raw materials
-94.68
-57.87
-60.66
-59.44
As % of sales
64.81
61.53
55.5
54.61
Employee costs
-22.62
-16.53
-25.84
-22.91
As % of sales
15.48
17.58
23.64
21.05
Other costs
-25.21
-18.88
-26.8
-33.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.26
20.08
24.51
30.63
Operating profit
3.54
0.75
-4.01
-6.85
OPM
2.42
0.8
-3.67
-6.3
Depreciation
-2.97
-2.92
-3.46
-3.29
Interest expense
-7.93
-8.42
-7.31
-5.05
Other income
2.66
3.67
4.95
7.32
Profit before tax
-4.7
-6.92
-9.83
-7.88
Taxes
-1.93
0.94
2.31
-1.07
Tax rate
41.22
-13.66
-23.51
13.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.64
-5.97
-7.52
-8.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.64
-5.97
-7.52
-8.96
yoy growth (%)
11.09
-20.55
-16.04
-16.11
NPM
-4.54
-6.35
-6.88
-8.23
