Batliboi Ltd Summary

Founded in 1892 by Jehangir Framji Batliboi, Batliboi Limited was sold to the late Bhogilal Leherchand - a diamond trader in 1916. It became a private limited company in 1963 and a public limited company in 1978. In Aug.84, it was amalgamated with Batliboi Engineering Company, which was incorporated in 1941. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of machine tool and textile engineering machines. It has three divisions -- manufacturing division which manufactures machine tools, textile machinery, air-conditioning and refrigeration, engineering steel files, environmental control equipment, etc; the engineering and contracting division which takes up contracting in all the above areas and turnkey projects and the marketing division which handles marketing of all the above mentioned engineering products and instrumentation devices.The machine tools and foundry division of the company enjoys the prestigious ISO 9001 certification. Batliboi incorporated a plastics machinery division during 1995-96 to manufacture a range of small size injection moulding machines in collaboration with Toshiba Machine Company, Japan. Further during 1995-96 the company tied up with various established and reputed foreign collaborators in various fields.In 1996-97, the power division commenced setting up its new assembly facility at Silvassa which was expected to be operational by Sep.97. During 1997-98, the TAE manufacturing division was accredited with ISO 9001 by TUV, Germany. The Company is having a technical collaboration for Manufacturing of CNC Milling Machine with Sachmann Italy.The Company holding 72.04% Equity Shares in its subsidiary I.e. Batliboi Environmental Engineering Ltd., had sold 20,75,000 Equity Shares (23.05 %) to the Batliboi Family at Rs. 15/- per Equity Share. Due to disinvestment, the Companys Holding in Batliboi Environmental Engineering Ltd. came down to 48.99% from 72.04% and accordingly, the Company ceased to be Holding Company effective 10 March, 2003.In 2009, the erstwhile Batliboi SPM Pvt. Ltd (SPM) was amalgamated with the Company effective from 1st April, 2007. In accordance with the Scheme of Amalgamation, the assets, liabilities and reserves of the SPM were transferred to and vested in the Company in 2009. Further, the Company allotted 1680000 equity shares of Rs.5 each to the shareholders of SPM . The Company launched a new line of machine, Quickdrill in 2011.