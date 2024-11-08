Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

BATLIBOI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find the enclosed intimation for Board Meeting to be held to approve the financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matters Please find the attached copy of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

BATLIBOI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find the enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 31st July, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the matters as enclosed herewith Kindly take the same on records Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the Company hereby informs that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 31st July, 2024 1. Subject to approval of Shareholders have approved appointment if Mr. Aditya Malkani (DIN: 01585637) as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director. 2. Cessation of Mr. Subodh Bhargava (DIN: 00035672) and Mr. Ameet Hariani (DIN: 00087866) as Non-Executive Independent Directors w.e.f the closing of Business hours on 31st July, 2024. Kindly take the same on records.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

BATLIBOI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Batliboi Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 to approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Please find the attached copy of Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through Circular Resolution held today April 12, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the allotment of 52,64,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 5/- each at an issue price of Rs.113.5/- per equity share

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Batliboi Limited (Batliboi or Company) at its meeting held today i.e., March 11, 2024, has accorded its approval to the draft Scheme of Amalgamation, the details of which are provided in the Annexure I hereto. The draft Scheme of Amalgamation as above will be subject to the regulatory and other approvals, if any and to the extent required. Katalyst Advisors Private Limited acted as structuring advisors from a tax and regulatory perspective in relation to the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation.

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

BATLIBOI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be convened on Wednesday March 06 2024 inter-alia to consider and decide the modification if any in preferential issue including increase in size of the preferential issue if any declared by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on February 29 2024 by inclusion of certain other strategic investors and take other decisions which may be incidental thereto and connected therewith. We request you to kindly take the above information on record and oblige. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, March 06, 2024 through video conferencing inter-alia reviewed and decided to supersede the decision taken in the Board meeting held on February 29, 2024 for Issue of equity shares of the Company by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement basis.

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

BATLIBOI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be convened on Thursday February 29 2024 to transact the following business. 1. To issue of securities convertible instruments on preferential basis and determination of issue price subject to the approval of the shareholders and regulatory approvals as may be required under applicable law. 2. To consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, February 29, 2024 through video conferencing Issue up to 61,67,400 equity shares of the Company by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement basis and other items as enclosed herewith. Issue of Securities and other items as enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024